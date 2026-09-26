Watch As Taylor Swift Reveals Personal Travis Kelce Home Footage In ‘Cleveland!’

Taylor Swift has treated her fans to an inside look into her life with her husband, Travis Kelce. She recently shared real home footage with Travis in her “Cleveland!” lyric video. Swift has welcomed her fans by sharing never-before-seen footage with a video of one of her new songs from her “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” album.

Released on Friday, the home video footage reveals Swift and Kelce, both 36, visiting his hometown of Cleveland Heights in Ohio. Throughout the video, Travis appears multiple times, smiling for the camera while driving a car with Taylor in the passenger seat.

‘Cleveland!’ Home Video Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Naturally, Kelce isn’t the only one appearing in the music video, as Swift also makes an appearance towards the end of the footage. This shows Taylor seated in the car that Travis is driving. However, prior to that, someone – possibly the pop star herself – is depicted in a white dress, standing on grass, while the lyrics, “Now I’m wearing white! So hate all” play.

However, according to Page Six, that white dress isn’t Taylor Swift’s wedding dress in which she married Travis Kelce at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in July. Meanwhile, another Easter egg reveals someone – again, presumably Taylor – wearing roller skates bearing 13 hearts, which is a nod to her favorite number.

About The Song ‘Cleveland!’

Getty Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, “Cleveland!” is the Grammy winner’s most Kelce-centric song, as it features a reference to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s hometown. It also features personal lyrics about his childhood home in “that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid.”

Moreover, the music video features the lyrics, “My baby likes what he likes / He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me The Heights!” along with, “So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

Among the most talked-about lyrics in the music video features Taylor singing, “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.” Another reveals the lyrics, “The taste of me is acquired, but it’s his favorite dish.”

Swifties React To ‘Cleveland’ Video Footage

The lyrics of the song attracted a strong reaction from Swift’s fans, with many noting its double meaning. They also dubbed it the most raunchy lyric since her song “Wood,” off the 2025 album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

In that song, Taylor sang: “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He (ah!)matized [d–kmatized] me / And opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

However, “Cleveland!” is also a love song, as Taylor sings in reference to her husband, “You only need to find one person in this entire world / Who doesn’t find you completely insufferable / And I have an important announcement to make / I found mine.”

A fan commented on the YouTube version of the song, noting, “There’s so much warmth in this song, it feels like a hug.”

Another wrote, “Okay that first frame with Travis smiling made me feel so happy for her!” while another commented, “I love how this feels like a new rom-com opening scene.”

Readers can enjoy the music video of “Cleveland!” here:

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