Presley Gerber Cremated as Possible Funeral Plans Emerge: Report

Presley Gerber’s body has been cremated, five days after his passing inside a rehab facility in Los Angeles.

According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on September 25, the 27-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home.

Gerber was described as an entrepreneur who worked in mental health, and his ashes will be kept at his parents’ home in Malibu, per the outlet.

Presley Gerber’s Cause of Death Listed as ‘Deferred’

Prior to Presley’s cremation, an autopsy was reportedly completed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. However, the cause of death has been listed as deferred pending investigation.

On September 22, Gerber’s body was released and was transferred to a mortuary designated by the “legal next of kin,” per PEOPLE.

The M.E. confirmed in a statement that additional tests were requested following the completion of the autopsy.

“A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement reads. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

Detectives are investigating the death as “a suspected overdose,” with “no indication of foul play,” according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Presley Gerber’s Possible Funeral Plans Revealed

Getty Presley Gerber

TMZ also reported that arrangements are underway for Gerber’s funeral. According to the source, the service is expected to be small and intimate and will likely be held within the week.

The outlet added that the family is reportedly considering Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church as possible locations for the service. However, it’s important to note that these reports have not been officially confirmed.

As the family continues to grieve Gerber’s passing, they have reportedly been receiving support from friends, including George and Amal Clooney, according to PEOPLE.

“George, Amal [Clooney] and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren’t alone,” a source told the outlet.

Getty

The insider continued, “George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death. They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

In one of his final social media posts, Gerber opened up about undergoing psychedelic treatment as part of his recovery from addiction.

“Quiet moment before everything changed,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this.”

Gerber continued, “Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself. We shall see.”