New Details Emerge on Scene Where Presley Gerber Was Found: Report

New details have emerged about where Presley Gerber was found after he died inside a rehab facility on September 20.

According to TMZ, sources close to the investigation revealed that Gerber was found in a bedroom inside the Santa Monica sober living home. However, his body was reportedly not on the bed when he was discovered Sunday night.

Sources also told the outlet that fentanyl has not come up in the death investigation so far. However, the Medical Examiner’s toxicology testing will ultimately determine what substances, if any, were in Gerber’s system.

What We Know About Presley Gerber’s Death Investigation

Previously, Page Six reported that a 911 call indicated that Gerber was treated for a suspected “overdose” after going into cardiac arrest. The outlet also reported that police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the incident and remained at the scene for about three hours.

Gerber reportedly checked into the rehab facility for treatment the same weekend he was pronounced dead. According to the outlet, the runway model was under the influence of a substance when he arrived at the facility.

“He had not been doing well,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem and had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Gerber’s doctor was prescribing him ketamine despite his known issues with the substance.

The outlet added that some of Gerber’s close friends are angry that the doctor prescribed the drug and believe the physician should face prosecution.

What the Medical Examiner Has Revealed So Far

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

On September 22, Gerber’s body was released after authorities completed his autopsy, per PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that his remains were transferred to a mortuary designated by the “legal next of kin.”

“A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement reads. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”

Getty Presley Gerber

Santa Monica Police Detectives “are investigating the death as a suspected overdose.” A statement issued by authorities confirmed that there is no indication of foul play at this time.

In one of his final social media posts, Gerber opened up about undergoing psychedelic treatment as part of his recovery from addiction.

“Quiet moment before everything changed,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this.”

Gerber continued, “Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself. We shall see.”