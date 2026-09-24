DWTS Harry Shum Jr. Shares Emotional Reaction to Overwhelming Support (VIDEO)

“Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. and his partner, Jenna Johnson, are elated to move forward on “Dancing With the Stars.”

They performed a gorgeous Viennese waltz in week two, which featured an iconic scream that really grabbed fans’ attention. Now, the pair are thinking of ways to stand out and earn votes in their next performance.

In the meantime, Harry Shum Jr. feels tremendously thankful for everyone who has supported him on his journey so far. In a new video, he gave a shout-out to several former co-stars.

Harry Shum Jr. Appreciates the Outpouring of Love & Support

Harry Shum Jr. has no shortage of fans in the ballroom.

In a new Instagram update, Entertainment Weekly caught up with the actor and his dance partner.

“Kyoko & Yûki checkkkk 💻🧈” the outlet captioned the update. “Harry Shum Jr. says it ‘means the world’ to see Jon M. Chu, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ costar Awkwafina, ‘iCarly’ costar Miranda Cosgrove, and ‘Shadowhunters’ cast support him on ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Who should visit him in the ballroom next? 👀”

“Miranda on ‘iCarly’ was one of my first acting gigs,” Shum fondly remembered. He felt touched that she came to see him perform.

“Miranda Cosgrove, and like Jon [Chu] and Awkwafina, she was there right next to her,” the actor continued. “Like, it just means the world. And my ‘Shadowhunters’ family, they came. It just means the world, you know, after all these years, people are coming up and rallying and supporting. Especially in this industry.”

Harry Shum Jr. revealed that he and some of his friends shot some TikToks before the show and it reminded him of “the good old days.”

In the comments, fans showered the actor with support.

“Harry is so loved because he is so special. Just the definition of a pure soul,” one viewer wrote.

“Awww that speaks volumes on Harry’s character and personality. I’m so happy for him!!! 👏❤️” another added.

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Advances to Week Three

After “Viral Night,” fans can look forward to “Yacht Rock Night” next week. After their lovely Viennese waltz, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will need to pick up the energy in week three.

The pair will perform the Jive to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates. While fans are excited to see their routine, it’s quite a different style from the first two weeks.

But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Harry Shum Jr. At this point in the competition, he’s proved he can be a vulnerable leading man as well as a fun entertainer.

As DWTS season 35 continues, fans will get to see many different entertaining theme nights. Week four will be an entire evening dedicated to the music of Mariah Carey, just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Week five’s theme hasn’t been revealed yet, but many fans think a Dolly Parton night would be appropriate.

Tune into “Dancing With the Stars” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29 to catch all the exciting “Yacht Rock Night” performances.