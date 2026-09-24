Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Spent Years Seeking Help for Son Presley: ‘They Had So Much Hope’

For years, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reportedly kept searching for ways to support their son Presley as he dealt with addiction, turning to treatment programs, sober coaches and work he cared about.

Crawford, 60, and Gerber, 64, “tried everything possible” before Presley’s death on Sunday, September 20, a source told People.

The source said the couple spent “years” helping Presley pursue treatment, including therapy, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and “so many types of homeopathic therapies.”

They also reportedly “hired more than one sober coach” who stayed with him “almost always.”

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Reportedly Kept Seeking Help

The couple’s efforts reportedly continued even as Presley’s struggles worsened.

According to the Daily Mail, people around Presley had grown increasingly concerned about him before his death. One source described him as “really thin and pale” and said “his face was gaunt.”

“Both his parents made him go to rehab because they knew he was using,” the source claimed.

“They were not going to give up on him, so they tried another rehab center. They had so much hope.”

The source added, “He was in and out of rehab all the time; they spent a fortune to try to get him to fly right.”

Presley Gerber Reportedly Had Periods of Progress

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

People reported that Crawford and Gerber also tried to keep Presley engaged in things he enjoyed, including modeling and photography.

“He had a stretch of time in the winter where he was clean, and his family was thrilled,” a source told the outlet.

The same source said Presley’s “last year” had “become especially bad.”

Another source close to Crawford said the family remained deeply involved.

“Presley had periods when he was doing really well, but had been struggling lately. The family was worried about him. They’ve always been there for him and tried to help him so many times over the years. Now they’re asking themselves what else they could have done. It’s heartbreaking, because they never gave up on him.”

Presley Gerber’s Cause of Death Remains Undetermined

Getty Presley Gerber

Presley, 27, died at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, according to Page Six.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death after a reported suspected overdose and cardiac arrest. An official cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner completed an examination, but deferred the findings pending additional testing.

Presley Gerber Had Spoken Publicly About His Struggles

Getty

Presley had previously spoken about his mental health and substance use struggles.

During a June 11 appearance with his parents at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch, he said, “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself”, as quoted by People.

Following his death, a representative for Crawford, Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber shared a statement with TMZ that read, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Kaia, 25, has also reportedly been surrounded by family and friends in the days since her brother’s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.