The 2026 MTV VMAs Are Almost Here, But There’s Still Time to Vote

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here. But fans still have a chance to make their voices heard before the show takes over on Sunday.

Voting opened back in August, and most fan-voted categories will remain open until Friday, September 25 at 5:59pm ET. Yep, that means there is still a little time left if you have been putting off casting your votes.

So, if you have a favorite artist, song, collaboration, or video you really want to see take home a Moon Person trophy, now is definitely the time to get those votes in.

Fans Can Still Vote in These MTV VMA Categories

There are plenty of fan-voted categories to choose from this year. Fans can vote for:

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Best Collaboration

Best Pop

Best Hip-Hop

Best R&B

Best Alternative

Best Latin

Best K-Pop

Best Dance

Best Country

Best Group

Best Long Form Video

Best Album

Song of Summer

Fans can cast 10 votes per person, per category, per day during the regular voting period. However, certain special voting days and times allowed fans 20 votes instead. And yep, September 25 is one of those Double Days. That gives fans one more opportunity to show some extra support before general voting closes.

There is one important exception, though. Voting for Best New Artist will remain open until the 2026 MTV VMAs ceremony airs, giving fans a little longer to decide who they want to see win that Moon Person. Having one category stay open through the actual ceremony definitely gives fans something extra to watch for when the show begins.

How to Vote for the 2026 MTV VMAs

Voting is pretty straightforward for fans who want to participate.

Head to the official MTV voting site. Log in using your email or Google account. Vote for your favorites across the available categories.

On regular voting days, fans can cast up to 10 votes per person, per category, per day. But honestly, if you have been waiting for one last chance to support your favorites, Friday’s Double Day is a pretty convenient opportunity.

But hold up. Fans aren’t deciding every award? That’s right. Industry professionals will also vote on categories including Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Visual Effects.

It seems like the 2026 VMAs are giving fans plenty of ways to get involved before the big night, whether that means voting for a favorite artist or simply tuning in to see which videos and performances get recognized.

What Else Is Happening at the 2026 MTV VMAs?

Of course, the awards themselves aren’t the only reason fans are tuning in this year.

The Video Vanguard Award is being given to Nirvana during the 2026 ceremony. According to Billboard, “Nirvana won best alternative video at the VMAs three years running, with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in 1992, “In Bloom” in 1993 and “Heart-Shaped Box” in 1994,” and now the band is being given this lifetime achievement award 34 years after their first VMAs performance.

And Taylor Swift will also receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, which “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice,” per a Paramount press release. The award recognizes her work as a director and her contributions to music videos and visual storytelling.

Then there is this year’s host… former “The Voice” coach and music icon, Snoop Dogg. The rapper is a 13-time MTV VMA nominee, and he will be taking over hosting duties for the 2026 ceremony. So, honestly, there should be plenty happening once the show gets underway.

From the fan voting and special honors to whatever Snoop has planned as host, it seems like the VMAs are packing a lot into this year’s ceremony.

Don’t Forget to Tune in to the MTV Video Music Awards

Paramount Snoop Dogg for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs); CBS

The 2026 MTV VMAs air LIVE Sunday, September 27, 2026, on CBS and MTV, beginning at 7:30pm ET. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount+ (subscription to the Paramount+ Premium plan is required).

Let’s be real, the show is almost here, but fans aren’t quite out of time yet. If you haven’t voted, Friday is your last general voting day; and because it’s a Double Day, fans can get in up to 20 votes per category before voting closes.