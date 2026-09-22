George and Amal Clooney Rally Around Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber After Son Presley’s Passing

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are spending time with longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as the family mourns the death of their son, Presley Gerber.

George and Amal were photographed arriving at Kaia Gerber’s Los Angeles home Tuesday, September 22, according to TMZ. George, 65, was seen waiting beside a black SUV as Amal stepped out. The visit comes two days after Presley died at age 27 while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California. His official cause and manner of death have not been determined.

How Long Have George Clooney and Rande Gerber Been Friends?

George and Rande, 64, have known each other for decades, long before becoming business partners.

The close friends co-founded Casamigos tequila in 2013 and later sold the company, as per the official site.

Their families also spent years socializing together, including vacations and time at each other’s homes.

A source told the Daily Mail that George was known as “Uncle George” to Presley and Kaia as they grew up. “George was around Presley a lot when he was growing up, he was Uncle George and they were all pals, really like family,” the source said.

How Is George Clooney Supporting Presley Gerber’s Family?

Getty Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber,

A source told the outlet that the Oscar winner intends to make himself available to Rande and the rest of the family however they need him.

“He feels absolutely awful for Rande and the entire family, and he wants them to know that he is there for them in any way, shape or form,” the insider said.

Another source described Presley as “more than just a friend’s kid” to George and said the two had developed their own relationship over the years. “Presley was part of George’s family,” an industry insider told the outlet.

What Happened to Presley Gerber?

Getty Presley Gerber

Presley was found unresponsive Sunday, September 20, after Santa Monica police responded to a report of a possible overdose at approximately 9:35 a.m.

As per USA Today, Police said Presley was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. and that there was “no indication of foul play.”

Authorities are investigating the death as a suspected overdose, but the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death. An autopsy has since been completed, with additional testing still pending.

Presley had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health and substance use, including his efforts to seek treatment and help others facing similar challenges.

What Has Cindy Crawford’s Family Said About Presley’s Death?

Cindy, 60, Rande and Kaia, 25, have kept their public comments brief as they grieve. A family representative issued a statement after Presley’s death. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

George and Amal’s quiet visit Tuesday reflected the long relationship between the two families, with the Clooneys showing up for their friends during an intensely private loss.