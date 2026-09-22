Tom Cruise Looks So Happy as He Appears to Debut a New Hair Color on the ‘Digger’ Red Carpet

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s most treasured actors, and he has had an incredible career spanning decades. But Cruise’s latest performance in the upcoming film “Digger” has drawn a lot of attention because he completely transformed for the role of Digger Rockwell and delivered something unlike anything he has done before.

Tom Cruise Shows Off New Look on the Red Carpet

Getty Tom Cruise attends the “Digger” premiere

Cruise was all smiles at the red carpet of the “Digger” premiere in London, England, on Tuesday, September 22. But he also looked different, and it wasn’t prosthetics; rather, his hair appeared a different shade, with a red tint. The look created a bolder finish, and it suited the actor.

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Photos from the premiere show Cruise looking incredibly happy as he greets his celebrity guests and smiles widely for the cameras while on the red carpet. The royal family, including Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, also attended, and he greeted them warmly.

Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales, Tom Cruise, and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the “Digger” premiere

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He also posed with director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Getty Alejandro González Iñárritu and Tom Cruise attend the “Digger” premiere

The film will be released worldwide on October 2 and stars Cruise, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Tom Cruise Reveals ‘Digger’ Transformation

Transforming Cruise’s appearance for the film took serious work and dedication, and the veteran actor discussed this on an episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “The first time we did the makeup, it took six hours,” he said. “I gotta sleep at least six [hours]. They keep saying I need more… but OK, that’s 12. Now, we have 12-hour days filming. So now that’s six hours on, two hours off with the makeup.”

To make better use of his time, Cruise encouraged the makeup team to finish in under an hour, and they did this by practicing over and over again. “They were like, ‘No, I’m not doing that; it will never happen.’ I’m like, ‘OK, first of all, if you say no, you can’t do it; you will never get there. So can we agree that we’ll maybe make it a little less?’ So with each piece that was going on, it was timed, and then we’d drill and practice.”

The result was a success! But this is the approach Cruise tends to take with all of his projects. “I like going into a system, studying it and trying to figure out how I can do it better, more efficient,” he said. “The films that I make, I’m constantly going, how can I do it better?”

On September 9, Cruise shared an official trailer for “Digger” on Instagram, and fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “He’s coming for his oscar!!!” a comment reads. “I will be in theaters no matter what to experience this!!!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Your mission should to accept the oscar award,” “Movie of the year,” and “In case you forgot because of his stuntwork, Tom sure can act.”