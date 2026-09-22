Will ‘Heart of the Beast’ Be on Netflix? Streaming Window Explained

Fridays bring some major movies, and Sept. 25 is no different. “Heart of the Beast” is the big release of the week, starring Brad Pitt and telling the story of a bond between man and dog.

Pitt plays James Belmont, a retired Special Forces veteran who ends up in the Alaskan wilderness after his seaplane crashes. By his side is his combat German Shepherd, who is ready for survival. The two work together to get through the wilderness.

Where Will ‘Heart of the Beast’ Stream at Home?

Getty FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Heart of the Beast” Global Premiere at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Sadly, “Heart of the Beast” won’t initially go to Netflix. This is a Paramount Pictures movie, and so, it will head to Paramount+ at first. It makes sense for the distributing studio to put its movies on its own platform first.

You don’t need to watch directly via Paramount+. This is a streamer available via Amazon Channels and Hulu Channels for the same price, so you can watch it that way.

This doesn’t rule out Netflix in the future. After the Pay-1 window is over, the movie will be licensed out to other parties, and it could definitely head to the streaming giant at some point.

When Will ‘Heart of the Beast’ Come to Paramount+?

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Brad Pitt speaks onstage during the “Heart of the Beast” Creator Screening at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 08, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

In some great news, you’ll likely be able to watch “Heart of the Beast” on the Paramount streamer before the end of the year. It typically takes around three months for movies to go from the theaters to the streaming platform.

The 2026 release of “Scary Movie” came to theaters on June 12 and then arrived on Paramount+ on Sept. 3. “Passengers” started out in theaters on May 22 and then came to Paramount+ on Aug. 20. With all that in mind, it’s likely that “Heart of the Beast” will be on the streamer by Dec. 25, and since this is Christmas, the execs will want to make it’s available a little sooner to make it a must-watch release while families are on Christmas vacation.

It’s not clear how long the movie will stay on the streaming platform, but many have remained for around a year at least.

‘Heart of the Beast’ Already Has Strong Reviews

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While there are certainly many personal opinions about Pitt, “Heart of the Beast” is proving strong with critics. It currently holds a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score with early reviews, and many focus on the excellent bond between man and canine. This is something that everyone wanted to get right to ensure that reality shone through, and it seems to have worked.

One reviewer noted: “Through it all, the relationship between man and canine evolves into what feels like a genuine emotional bond.”

There was also a focus on the cruel part of nature. There is a mixture of suspense, stress, and natural comedy, as the bond becomes apparent, with one reviewer saying, “The mix of danger, stress, natural comedy, and an unbreakable bond all work together to build a narrative that will lift your spirits, stomp on your heart, punch you in the jaw, and then wrap you in a warm hug.”

“Heart of the Beast” does feature a real dog, with Odin played by a German Shepherd called Uber. He is a retired search and rescue dog in New Zealand, where parts of the movie was filmed, and he spent a lot of time with Pitt off-set to build their bond. Pitt even joked that Uber was No. 1 on the call sheet.