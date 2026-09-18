Brad Pitt Rocks New Hair in Latest Look

Brad Pitt has spent decades changing his appearance for movie roles, and one of his latest transformations may have fans doing a double take. Pitt, 62, sported longer, windswept hair and a salt-and-pepper beard while filming the upcoming psychological thriller “The Riders” in Amsterdam earlier this year.

Brad Pitt Looks Dramatically Different on ‘The Riders’ Set

According to photos obtained by Hello magazine, photos from the March shoot showed the Oscar winner looking noticeably different from his recent red carpet appearances as he stepped into character as Fred Scully.

Dutch outlet RTL confirmed production in Amsterdam in March. The rugged look included a thick sweater and textured jacket.

In close-up set photos, Pitt also appeared with what looked like a bloody scratch above his eyebrow and red marks across his face, seemingly part of his character’s look.

What Is Brad Pitt’s New Movie ‘The Riders’ About?

“The Riders” is based on Australian author Tim Winton’s novel and is being directed by “Conclave” filmmaker Edward Berger.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in April 2025 that Pitt plays Fred Scully, an Australian man who settles in Ireland with his wife and young daughter.

After his wife returns to Australia to handle family affairs, Scully expects them both to come back. Instead, only his daughter arrives, leaving him to search across Europe for his missing wife.

The A24 movie also stars Julianne Nicholson, Coco Greenstone, Michael Smiley, Danny Huston, Camille Cottin and Ulrich Thomsen.

Filming has taken place across Ireland and other parts of Europe.

Has Brad Pitt Changed His Look for Roles Before?

Play

A dramatic transformation is hardly new territory for Pitt. His performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned him the Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Pitt is now returning to the character for David Fincher’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which arrives in IMAX theaters on November 25 before streaming on Netflix on December 23.

His appearance has shifted repeatedly throughout his career, from the slick look of Rusty Ryan in the “Ocean’s” movies to his longer-haired roles in films including “Legends of the Fall.”

What Is Brad Pitt Promoting Now?

Pitt’s “The Riders” transformation resurfaced as the actor promoted another major project, the survival thriller “Heart of the Beast.”

He attended the movie’s global premiere in Franklin, Tennessee, on Wednesday, September 16, wearing a brown-and-green camouflage suit by Greg Lauren. His girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, joined him.

Pitt joked to USA Today about his camouflage outfit, “I was trying to lay low … not be seen.”

“Heart of the Beast” follows Special Forces officer James Belmont and his combat dog, Odin, after they survive a plane crash and become stranded in the Alaskan wilderness.

The movie opens in theaters Friday, September 25.

What’s Next for Brad Pitt?

Pitt’s calendar remains packed beyond “Heart of the Beast” and “The Riders.”

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” brings him back to the role that earned him an Oscar, while another familiar franchise may also be on the horizon as development continues around another “Ocean’s” movie.

For now, no release date has been announced for “The Riders.”