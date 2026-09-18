Joey King Reveals ‘Pinch Me’ Moment With Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman on ‘Practical Magic’

Joey King went from being a “Practical Magic” fan to watching Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman bring their beloved characters back to life right in front of her.

King opened up about joining the upcoming “Practical Magic” installment during an appearance on Owen Thiele’s “In Your Dreams” podcast. The actress, who plays Kylie, said working on the movie carried special meaning because she grew up loving the original.

King also revealed that Bullock was one of her favorite actors long before the two eventually became costars.

Joey King Grew Up Admiring Sandra Bullock

During the podcast, King recalled discovering an old interview from earlier in her career in which she named her four favorite actors.

“Sandra Bullock, Tyler Perry, Morgan Freeman and Queen Latifah,” King recalled listing at the time.

Her career has since brought her together with two members of that childhood list. King worked with Freeman in 2017’s “Going in Style” and now stars alongside Bullock in “Practical Magic.”

“Sandy was huge for me,” King told Thiele.

King also reunited with Nicole Kidman after previously working with her on “A Family Affair.” She described Kidman as a mentor “of sorts” and said she feels fortunate to have worked with several women throughout her career whom she can turn to for guidance.

Filming with Kidman again was “amazing,” according to King, who said the two “had the best time.”

Getty Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Joey King attend the photocall for “Practical Magic 2” inside The Ballroom of Claridge’s on August 27, 2026 in London, England.

‘Practical Magic’ Created a ‘Pinch Me’ Moment for Joey King

King’s connection to “Practical Magic” made joining its world both exciting and nerve-wracking.

The actress told Thiele that the original movie “meant so much” to her growing up. Because she understands the strength of its fandom firsthand, she felt a responsibility to get her role right.

“You want to get it right,” King said. “You don’t want to disappoint the fans.”

One of her biggest surreal moments came from simply watching Bullock and Kidman work together again.

King said seeing the pair perform as Sally and Gillian left her thinking, “I can’t believe” she was able to sit there and watch it happen.

The production also recreated the memorable house from the original movie, giving King another full-circle experience on set.

Joey King Teases a ‘Sweet’ New ‘Practical Magic’ Story

King avoided revealing major details about the upcoming installment but shared her enthusiasm for what the cast created.

“I think people are really going to love this installment,” she said, describing it as “so sweet” and “so beautiful.”

King also praised her relationship with costar Maisie Williams, saying they were introduced as sisters and quickly “fell in love.” She said she now calls Williams about “everything.”

For King, joining the franchise allowed her to experience the story from two perspectives: as an actress stepping into the magical world and as a longtime fan who understands exactly why audiences love it.

That made watching Bullock and Kidman reunite even more special.

“We’re witches,” King recalled thinking during one particularly magical scene. “That’s so cool.”