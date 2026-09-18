Ciara Miller Has a Playful Response to One Complaint About Her ‘DWTS’ Debut

Ciara Miller is refusing to let a little online criticism get to her. Following complaints from some “DWTS” viewers that the “Summer House” star did not smile enough during her Season 35 premiere, Miller addressed the feedback with a lighthearted clip posted Thursday, September 17, on TikTok.

The footage showed Miller grinning nonstop through rehearsals alongside her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong, captioning the video, “I promise to smile from here on out.”

Her lighthearted response resonated with fans, with some social media users suggesting that nerves may have contributed to Miller’s demeanor during her first live TV dance performance.

Miller has since acknowledged just how nervous she was. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she explained that she felt “out of sorts” after the performance and became “really quiet” while processing the experience. Armstrong joined in on the fun, too, commenting, “Elite work here Ciara.”

Ciara Miller’s First “DWTS” Dance Had a Deeper Meaning

Ciara Miller’s “DWTS” debut was special to her for more reasons than it being her first live dance performance on TV. Miller and Armstrong performed a foxtrot to Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and earned 15 out of 30 points from the judges, even moving judge Carrie Ann Inaba to tears while she gave her feedback.

Before the performance, Miller revealed in an emotional Instagram post that the song and the moment meant a lot to her, describing a year filled with both wins and setbacks.

Her emotional reflection came after a difficult year in her personal life that included her ex, West Wilson, beginning a relationship with her former friend and “Summer House” costar Amanda Batula. The pair publicly confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

Without dwelling on the details, Miller used her caption to reflect on the private support that helped her through the upheaval, including difficult days and nights spent with friends away from the cameras.

For Miller, the “DWTS” performance represented the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one in her life.

Miller Had Some Familiar Faces Supporting Her in the Ballroom

Ciara Miller was nervous about her big “DWTS” debut, but she had plenty of support in the audience. Her “Summer House” castmates Mia Calabrese and Lindsay Hubbard were both there to cheer her on, a fact Miller said meant a lot to her after everything they had experienced over the past year.

Miller also told Us Weekly that nearly everyone from her cast had texted her that night, while specifically crediting Calabrese and Hubbard as steady presences who helped her navigate the chaos of the past several months.

The support extended beyond the ballroom. Before Miller’s debut, “Summer House” costar Carl Radke praised her determination and said he planned to “manifest” a win for her on the show.

Between her emotional performance, the judges’ reaction, criticism from some viewers and the support she received from friends, Ciara Miller’s first trip to the “DWTS” ballroom gave her plenty to process.

But rather than allowing one complaint about her demeanor to define the experience, Miller found a playful way to respond, with plenty of smiles this time around.