PK Kemsley Makes Major Move in $6.5 Million Home Battle With Dorit Kemsley

The long-running fight over Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s marital home has taken another major turn.

As “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars continue navigating their separation, PK has reportedly made a financial move that could give him significantly more control over their Encino, California, property.

Attorney Ronald Richards, who has been following the foreclosure proceedings surrounding the home, shared an update on Instagram on Sept. 17. According to Richards, a company controlled by PK purchased a second deed of trust tied to the property for $950,000.

The move is significant because the debt connected to that deed reportedly stood at more than $1.2 million.

“Paul Kemsley has now outflanked Dorit and put a nail in this family home issue coffin,” Richards wrote.

Neither Dorit nor PK has publicly confirmed Richards’ characterization of what the transaction ultimately means for their respective financial interests in the property.

PK Kemsley Reportedly Purchases Debt Tied to Family Home

Richards shared documents that he said detail the transaction involving the Kemsleys’ home.

“A Paul Kemsley controlled company purchased the second deed of trust for $950,000. The amount presently owed is $1,201,175.94,” Richards wrote.

Based on those figures, Richards calculated that PK could receive a credit of $251,175.94 against Dorit’s share if the home is eventually sold.

The latest development comes after months of uncertainty surrounding the Encino property, which had been facing foreclosure proceedings. Richards said the new transaction has changed that situation and claimed PK now controls the debt associated with the property.

“Paul now controls the house without having to deal with Dorit who was refusing a stipulation,” Richards wrote. “Paul is clocking daily default interest on the default in his favor.”

Richards went even further in his assessment of the financial implications for Dorit.

“Dorit guaranteed the Note and Paul is now her bank,” he claimed.

According to a document Richards included with his post, beneficial interests totaling $750,000 were assigned to McDuffie Investments, Inc., a California corporation, under a deed of trust originally dated Feb. 10, 2022.

Exactly how the transaction will affect the Kemsleys’ eventual divorce settlement remains to be seen. Dorit and PK announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage, and the financial issues surrounding their shared assets have remained part of their ongoing split.

Attorney Claims Dorit Kemsley Could Walk Away With ‘Nothing’ From Sale

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Richards argued that PK’s latest move could dramatically alter what happens financially if the former couple sells the house.

“Dorit will get absolutely nothing. Zero,” Richards claimed of a potential sale.

He also alleged that PK could ultimately seek a judgment against Dorit for more than $1.2 million because of the debt.

“Paul has literally all the cards,” Richards wrote. “Paul bought the note, attorney’s fees, and other costs. Dorit is now upside down to Paul for over $1.5m!!”

Those are Richards’ claims based on his interpretation of the debt and documents surrounding the property, rather than a final court determination of how the Kemsleys’ assets or liabilities will ultimately be divided.

The update does, however, mark another notable development for a property that has already generated significant financial headlines.

Dorit and PK purchased the Encino home for $6.5 million in 2019. They share two children, son Jagger and daughter Phoenix.

Richards said the latest maneuver has removed the immediate foreclosure threat but claimed Dorit will still have to leave the residence by Nov. 1, 2026.

“This move was the ultimate checkmate,” Richards wrote in his Instagram post. “Paul has taken control of the property and all the debt and has prevented Dorit from getting a penny while preserving an orderly transition for his kids.”

For now, Richards’ post offers his interpretation of what PK’s purchase means. The larger financial picture, including how the home, debt and any eventual proceeds will be handled between Dorit and PK, will depend on what happens next in their separation and related legal proceedings.

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently filming.