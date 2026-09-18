Billy Joel Forced to Confirm He Is Alive After Bizarre Google Glitch Sparks Concern From Fans

Billy Joel’s representative was forced to confirm the singer is alive after a bizarre Google glitch sparked confusion and concern among fans.

Google search results and its knowledge panel briefly displayed incorrect information indicating that Joel had passed away on September 17. The error quickly spread online, with fans sharing screenshots and asking what had happened.

The information was later corrected, but not before “The Piano Man” singer’s publicist, Claire Mercuri, stepped in to clear up the confusion.

“Billy’s not dead,” Mercuri told Newsday. “I was just emailing with him.”

The scare came at a particularly sensitive time for fans. Joel, 77, recently opened up about his health after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus and undergoing a procedure to treat the condition.

Billy Joel Fans Were Alarmed by the Bizarre Google Error

Fans began questioning the information after seeing the incorrect date displayed alongside Joel’s name.

“ok did billy joel die or is wikipedia wrong?” one person wrote on X.

Another shared a screenshot of the Google result and asked, “why tf is @Google saying billy joel is dead hello ???”

Other fans expressed similar confusion as the incorrect information continued appearing.

“So did Billy Joel die or what??” another person asked. “Why is Google saying Billy Joel is dead??”

One particularly worried fan wrote, “jesus christ please tell me billy joel isn’t dead im already having a bad day.”

Google eventually corrected the information. One fan celebrated the change by sharing an updated screenshot.

“GUYS ITS OKAY THEY FIXED IT BILLY JOEL IS ALIVE,” the fan wrote.

The timing of the glitch drew additional attention because Joel had spoken publicly about his health just days earlier.

Billy Joel Recently Told Fans ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

Earlier in September, Joel reassured fans about his recovery during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Billy Joel Channel.”

“I just want people to know, don’t worry about me,” Joel said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”

Joel canceled his scheduled concerts in May 2025 after receiving a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the condition involves an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain.

Joel said he initially noticed something was wrong when he began experiencing problems with his balance.

“I had this sense of being on a boat, like this rocking motion. I wasn’t steady on my feet,” he said.

The “Piano Man” singer initially considered skipping surgery but changed his mind after learning that treatment could potentially improve his balance and memory.

“I don’t want to lose my marbles,” Joel said.

Doctors ultimately implanted a shunt in his brain, and Joel said the procedure helped.

“They implanted a shunt in my brain and it actually improved things,” he said.

Joel said his memory, balance and ability to function improved following the procedure. He has continued physical therapy while following his doctors’ recommendations.

“They don’t want me to stress too much,” Joel said. “I’m doing whatever it is they tell me to do, because I don’t want to lose it, you know? So I’m always testing myself.”