Brad Pitt, 62, Wears Unique Outfit At Film Premiere With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33

Brad Pitt isn’t afraid to try something different. The “Heart of the Beast” star stepped out for his film’s premiere with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Pitt, 62, turned heads with a unique outfit that got people talking. The A-lister jokingly brushed aside questions over his daring look, claiming he was going for a low-key appearance. Pitt was accompanied by de Ramon, who opted for a more minimalist dress for the occasion.

Those aware of the film will catch on to Pitt’s intentions behind the look. The actor’s outfit ties into “Heart of the Beast”‘s story, which sees him playing a retired Special Forces Officer. The film reunites him with David Ayer after the pair previously collaborated.

Brad Pitt Wore A Camouflage-Print Suit For His Film’s Premiere

Brad Pitt instantly drew attention upon appearing on the red carpet. The A-lister wore a forest green, camouflage-printed suit that he paired with a matching shirt and boots, aviator sunglasses, and a gold chain around his neck. His look gave the impression of Pitt out in the wilderness, directly making a nod toward his film.

Pitt’s partner held his hand as the pair posed for the cameras. De Ramon wore a peach-colored gown with lace detailing. The jewelry executive and designer still managed to steal some focus despite standing next to her more boldly clothed boyfriend.

Speaking to USA Today at the event, Pitt had a humorous response to questions about his outfit. When asked why he chose that specific design, the actor joked that he was “trying to lay low, not be seen.” The cheeky answer was a reference to “Heart of the Beast,” where Pitt’s character has to survive being stranded in a remote area in Alaska.

Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Have Become Comfortable In Public Together

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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating since 2022. However, the pair’s romance wasn’t publicly acknowledged until they began appearing together. Pitt’s previous high-profile relationship with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, whom he officially divorced in 2019.

De Ramon was still legally married when she began a relationship with Pitt. The jewelry executive and designer announced her separation from “The Vampire Diaries” star in 2022, shortly before she and Pitt started seeing each other. De Ramon and Wesley married in 2019 but separated three years later; they were legally divorced in 2024. Wesley, 44, has since remarried, tying the knot with model Natalie Kuckenburg, 26, in July.

Pitt and de Ramon sparked attention when they attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding together. The actor wore a classic tuxedo with shades while de Ramon wore a semi-sheer black lace dress. Pitt’s girlfriend even shared a photo of them displaying physical display of affection with the caption “Lover.”

According to Pitt, he even “lost” de Ramon on the dance floor due to the sheer number of attendees. The actor told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were there for “10 hours, maybe 12,” and that it was “an amazing night” that the two cherished.