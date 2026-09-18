Lily Collins Bids an Emotional Farewell to ‘Emily in Paris’ As Final Season Wraps: ‘Forever Changed Me’

It’s a wrap for the sixth and final season of hit Netflix rom-com “Emily in Paris,” with production completing this week.

To commemorate the momentous occasion, star Lily Collins took to social media to share an emotional goodbye to the show that’s been such a big part of her life since 2020.

“My last day on set as Emily…” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’m speechless. It’s impossible to find the words for what this journey has meant to me. For so many years, Emily has been a part of my life, and through every season, she’s continued to surprise me, inspire me, and challenge me,” she continued.

“Thank you, Darren Star, for dreaming up this endlessly optimistic American girl in Paris who finds herself constantly outside of her comfort zone, learning to trust herself while leaning on others as she navigates her new life. I’m so grateful you trusted me to bring her to life. Thank you to our unparalleled crew, our writers, our directors, and of course our incredible cast who is now family and who I cannot imagine this without. You have made Emily, Emily. You made this world feel like home. And merci to all of you who have been supporting us over these past 7 years and 6 seasons, keeping us inspired to dream bigger along our epic adventure,” Collins added.

“I will carry this chapter with me forever. Saying goodbye feels completely surreal and bittersweet, but mostly, I feel so incredibly proud and grateful that I got to be her. And be part of something so joyful,” she wrote.

Collins concluded by writing, “This has forever changed me. Au revoir, Emily Cooper…”

A Huge Hit for Netflix

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First arriving on Netflix in October 2020, “Emily in Paris” proved to be an out-of-the-box hit.

Viewed by 58 million households, Netflix ultimately declared the series to be its most-watched comedy of 2020.

All told, the first five seasons of the show has garnered a staggering 250 million views, and anticipation is understandably huge for the final season.

The Final Season

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In an interview with People, Collins reflected on the fifth season.

“I think that there was this kind of fairytale dream that came with Marcello,” Collins said.

“And [Emily] really does appreciate, respect and love him as a human. But I think she acknowledged that it wasn’t the life that she wanted and she wasn’t done living the exploration of herself yet. And it wasn’t that it would have been a bad life, it just wouldn’t have been the fulfilling, correct life for her in this moment. And so I really liked that she was brave enough to make that decision. And as painful as it was, it was done with love and respect. And I appreciated the way that they both said goodbye in a sense.”

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the sixth and final season of “Emily in Paris” — or whether it will once again be split into two parts — it’s likely the earliest the new season will arrive will be later 2026 or early 2027.





