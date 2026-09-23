BravBros Say ‘RHOC’ Needs a ‘Pause’ After Vicki Gunvalson’s Return

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” could benefit from taking a break and reworking its cast. According to BravBros hosts Steel Russell and Shooter, this is needed.

During their latest “RHOC” recap, Russell and Shooter expressed frustration with the direction of the current season. They argued that bringing Vicki Gunvalson back has not solved what they view as larger problems with the show.

The hosts were particularly critical of the season’s storylines. They said Gunvalson’s return appears to have been positioned as a major component of the season without enough additional changes surrounding her.

While their criticism extended across the cast, the BravBros also identified newcomer Carmela as one of the season’s more interesting additions.

BravBros Think ‘RHOC’ Needs a Break

Russell and Shooter argued that “RHOC” could benefit from the type of pause and restructuring that other “Real Housewives” franchises have experienced.

“This is by far and away the best example of a show that needs a good pause,” Shooter said.

The hosts pointed to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “The Real Housewives of Miami” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” They discussed how taking time away or changing a cast can alter a franchise.

They specifically praised the changes made to “Atlanta.” The hosts argued that its restructured cast gave the franchise a chance to determine what worked.

“Do it with OC,” Shooter said.

Their criticism was not based on one individual storyline. Instead, the hosts repeatedly argued that the season lacks a clear direction. They said it has struggled to develop compelling stories around its ensemble.

Getty RHOC Season 20 Cast

Hosts Discuss Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘RHOC’ Return

Gunvalson’s return became a major focus of the conversation.

The BravBros theorized that the season was designed to prominently feature the longtime Housewife. However, they argued that the approach has not produced the television they expected.

During the episode they recapped, several women discussed Gunvalson and her relationship with Michael. Later, Gunvalson had a more personal conversation with Tamra Judge.

The hosts were careful to distinguish their criticism of the show from speculation about Gunvalson personally. They acknowledged that some of her more reflective moments could potentially resonate with viewers. However, they argued that the surrounding season needs lighter and more entertaining material to balance them.

Shooter said Gunvalson appeared to be reflecting on major decisions in her life, including living away from her children.

“I actually think that could be a very powerful scene,” he said.

BravBros Praise ‘RHOC’ Newcomer Carmela

Despite their broader criticism, Russell and Shooter found some promise in Carmela.

“She’s been the most interesting castmate of this whole show,” Shooter said, while acknowledging that some of that interest could simply come from her being new.

Carmela has become connected to multiple storylines, including questions about her relationship and tension surrounding her home.

The hosts nevertheless argued that adding one newcomer was not enough to refresh the overall cast.

As the season continues, BravBros believe more substantial changes are necessary. They do not believe simply relying on familiar faces will revive “RHOC.”

“The answer is pause it,” Shooter said. He argued that Bravo should give the franchise time to rework its formula before moving forward with another season.