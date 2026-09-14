Andy Cohen Defends Vicki Gunvalson Following RHUGT Backlash

Vicki Gunvalson currently appears on two Bravo shows: “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Unfortunately, she’s received some backlash for her portrayal on both shows, which came to a head during the second episode of the Atlanta stop, when she left costar Porsha Williams’ Alter Ego party. Now, “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen is weighing in and defending the RHOC star.

Regarding RHUGT, the limited series also includes main cast members Luann de Lesseps, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow.

Andy Cohen Defends Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘RHOC’ and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ Performances

Getty Andy Cohen

During a September 2026 broadcast of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” the “Housewives” producer responded to a fan who mentioned Gunvalson’s backlash and agreed with fans of RHOC and “Ultimate Girls Trip” who have called her a “Debbie Downer.”

In defense of Gunvalson, Cohn noted how long it’s been since she’s been on television full-time. He said, “First of all, she shot ‘Girls Trip’ first. She hadn’t been on television in, you know, a few years, so she was kinda coming into it.”

He then spoke about RHOC, saying, “I think that in terms of Vicki on Orange County, what I like about it is that we have been watching this woman for 20 years, and you are seeing her, as you said, at a different life stage, and yes, she’s at a different life stage than many of the other women, but you know, you see her reflecting on her life a lot on that show.”

Cohen added, “She regrets divorcing Don. She is dealing with some ailments.” After that, Cohen discussed the life experiences Gunvalson has had as someone who is an “elder” in comparison to her RHOC co-stars. According to him, “I find that interesting because it’s the 20th season and we are, you know, we’re seeing where her life is right now.”

However, regarding RHUGT, Cohen stated that as of the most recent episode, Gunvalson “has her groove back.”

Andy Says Vicki is Getting Better on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Getty Vicki Gunvalson

Later during the call, the fan specifically mentioned the Atlanta stop of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” The person defended Gunvalson against some attacks on her character, saying she may have felt “second fiddle” compared with NeNe Leakes and other “Housewives” stars.

In response, Cohen stated, “You know, another, I think that could very well be true, and I think that there are several Housewives who have been singled out as being kind of one of the main faces of the ‘Housewives’ who, you know, it’s maybe harder for them to share the spotlight as an ensemble show.”

He then clarified, “I’m not saying this about Vicki, but I’m saying in general. This is something that has come up, and it’s natural and, you know, it’s part of all of our kind of makeup that we respond to others; since grade school, you respond to other people getting attention in different ways, and you look back at how are people looking at you?”

Porsha Williams Questioned Vicki About Leaving The Alter Ego Party

Getty Porsha Williams

The most recent episode of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” took the main cast to Miami. There, they spent the day at the beach with “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

During the beach day, Williams, who is from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” questioned why Gunvalson left the party early. Specifically, she wondered whether the RHOC star may have been jealous of the reception Leakes received compared with what she got in Orange County.

In response, Gunvalson said she felt pain in her leg at the party and that she “couldn’t find [her] people to talk to.” According to her, “First of all, I wasn’t feeling well. Second of all, I kept standing there by myself.”

When Williams mentioned the possibility of Gunvalson being jealous, she debunked the question, saying, “No. I don’t get jealous.”