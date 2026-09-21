Brad Pitt Returns As Cliff Booth In New Trailer For David Fincher’s Netflix Sequel

Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth, but Hollywood looks very different this time around. Netflix has released the full official trailer for “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” giving fans their best look yet at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follow-up.

The movie reunites Pitt with director David Fincher for the first time since “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Quentin Tarantino wrote the screenplay, but he handed directing duties to Fincher instead of handling it himself.

This time, the story takes place in 1977, eight years after audiences last saw Cliff. He is no longer simply working as a stuntman and Rick Dalton’s loyal right-hand man. Rather, he has found a new place in Hollywood as someone called when problems need to disappear.

Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth Has A Very Different Job Now

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Netflix released the new trailer online on September 21. A teaser had previously aired during the Super Bowl, but the new footage offers audiences a much fuller look at Cliff’s life in 1977.

Eight years have passed since the events of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Cliff is no longer making his living primarily as a stuntman. He now works as a Hollywood fixer while also taking jobs as a bartender and projectionist. His work eventually brings him into contact with some powerful new figures.

Elizabeth Debicki plays talent agent Karen Crosby, who reaches out to Cliff on behalf of her client, TV star Charlie Peters. Scott Caan plays Peters, an actor known for performing his own stunts, and Carla Gugino plays Charlie’s wife, Toni.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also joins the story as former football star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, who has moved into acting. Matt Groove and JB Tadena appear as the Verdusco brothers, two gangsters creating problems across Los Angeles.

The setup suggests a very different story from the film that introduced Cliff. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” centered heavily on Cliff’s friendship with Rick Dalton and the changing film industry of 1969. This time, Cliff appears to be navigating the industry’s problems on his own.

While Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick is referenced in the new movie, he does not appear to be part of the cast.

David Fincher Is Taking Over Quentin Tarantino’s World

Getty Brad Pitt in 2025.

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” also brings together two filmmakers who have never previously made a movie together. Tarantino created Cliff and wrote the new screenplay, but Fincher is directing the character’s next chapter.

The project was initially something Tarantino considered directing himself. However, Pitt later explained that Tarantino decided he did not want the story to become his final film. He then permitted Pitt to take it to Fincher, who already had a long history with the actor.

Pitt and Fincher first worked together on “Se7en” before reuniting for “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Their latest project marks their first film together in 18 years.

Fincher is bringing several familiar collaborators with him on the project, including Erik Messerschmidt, who serves as cinematographer. He previously worked with Fincher on projects such as “Mank,” “Mindhunter,” and “The Killer.” Kirk Baxter is editing the new project, while Donald Graham Burt serves as production designer.

Tarantino is also expanding Cliff’s story in another format. His novel “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” is scheduled for release on December 8.

Netflix Is Giving Cliff Booth A Major Theatrical Release

Netflix is also taking an unusual approach to the movie’s release. “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” will first open exclusively in IMAX theaters around the world on November 25. This theatrical run will last two weeks before the film arrives on Netflix on December 23.

TheWrap reports that the movie will become Netflix’s first film to receive a global IMAX theatrical release. The supporting cast also includes Peter Weller, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian. Pitt is producing alongside Ceán Chaffin, adding another role behind the scenes to his return as Cliff.