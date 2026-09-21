2023 M. Night Shyamalan Movie Heading to Netflix This Week

It’s that time of year when we get ready for scary stories. The good news is Netflix is getting everyone ready with the 2023 M. Night Shyamalan movie, “Knock at the Cabin,” coming to the streaming giant. It’s just the latest release, with the likes of “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Prom Night” among those that have joined the streamer this month.

You’ll be forgiven if you didn’t realize that the 2023 release was coming. It wasn’t on the initial September listing, but Men’s Journal reports the new addition to the service.

An M. Night Shyamalan Movie with Mixed Reviews

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: Dave Bautista attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock At The Cabin” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Like many of Shyamalan’s movies, “Knock at the Cabin” received mixed reviews when it came out. It was among the February releases of 2023, hinting that it wasn’t expected to be one of the biggest successes, and that certainly showed in the Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Critics gave it a 67% score, and audiences ranked it a little lower, giving it just a 63% Popcornmeter score. For many, the plot fell short of being chilling and scary. However, the acting gained praise from critics and audiences alike, especially when it came to Dave Bautista, who had been known for his more meat-headed roles up to this point.

“Knock at the Cabin” had a standout cast, including Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint. Based on “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Trembley, the movie followed a couple with a daughter who ended up with four strangers breaking in and holding them hostage. It became a terrifying situation for the family, as they figured out what these strangers wanted and how far they were willing to go to get it.

All the visitors want is for the family to make an unthinkable choice. They can either save each other or they can save the world. How far are they willing to go to prevent an apocalypse from happening?

Read the Book Before or After Watching ‘Knock at the Cabin?’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 30: (L-R) M. Night Shyamalan, Kristen Cui, Ben Aldridge, Dave Bautista and Jonathan Groff attend Universal Pictures’ “Knock At The Cabin” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

One of the biggest discourses over the movie is the adaptation from the source material. Like many other book-to-screen adaptations, there were some heavy changes, and that led to a mixture of opinions. Those who hadn’t read the book first went into the movie not really knowing what to expect, and it seemed to help the experience. It also encouraged people to read the book afterward to see what the hype has been about.

Those who read the book first expected something bigger and better, sharing that the book was “phenomenal.” The biggest annoyance for many was the way the story ended. One user on Reddit pointed out that a flaw in the story was the reason the people broke into the cabin. In response to that, a user said, “Yes, the book’s ending is more believable.”

Those who haven’t had a chance to see the movie or read the book can at least do one of them soon, as “Knock at the Cabin” is joining Netflix on Sept. 23, 2026. Based on some of the reviews, it may be worth watching before reading the book. If you have already seen it, now is a good chance to rewatch and see what you missed before some of the twists.