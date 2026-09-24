Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas’ Recent Public Outing Shows Their Relationship Is Still Going Strong 

Heather Locklear and her new boyfriend, Lorenzo Lamas, were spotted enjoying quality time together riding horses in Los Angeles on September 22. Photos of the couple were published by the Daily Mail and show their relationship is still going strong because Locklear had the biggest smile on her face while chatting with Lamas.

Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas Go Horseriding

The couple was dressed down for the occasion, with Locklear wearing a white tank top, denim overshirt and jeans. She also had a white riding helmet over a black baseball cap. Lamas wore dark clothes, jeans and a black button-up shirt, and had a matching black riding helmet.

Lamas and Locklear have been romantically linked since April, but they have known each other for decades. The pair met during a photoshoot for the 1983 cover of Playgirl magazine. In April, TMZ shared photos of the couple taken from Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, noting that they were from New Year’s Eve in 2025.

A source told the outlet, “Heather and Lorenzo have been seeing each other long enough now that they’re taking it to the next level … their kids, who are all adults, are planning to hang out this weekend to bond.” In April, Locklear and Lamas also made their public debut as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo.

Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas’ Relationship

In June, the “Dynasty” actress opened up about their relationship in an interview with the “Hollywood and Divine” podcast. “My new guy is very… everything,” she said, the Daily Mail reports. “I’m just like, when I tell this person I love him, I’m really saying, ‘I love you, God.’ Because that’s what happened. It’s from God. I’m [in] the best time [of my life].”

Social media has also provided a rare glimpse into their relationship. In June, Lamas posted photos of them at a fundraising event, and in July he revealed they had taken a trip to Nevada. He posted a photo of Locklear smiling.

Lamas has been married six times, including relationships with actresses Kathleen Kinmont, Michele Cathy Smith, Shawna Craig, and Shauna Sand. He was also married to his first wife, Victoria Hilbert, from 1981 to 1982, and his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole Scott, whom he split from in July 2025. Lamas never imagined that he and Locklear would reunite decades later and fall in love. In an interview with Fox News Digital in April, he said, “I’ve been through a lot of trial and error, and she is the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”

The “Falcon Crest” star shared how he handles the pressure of being in Hollywood. “When the pressure gets a little bit too much in Hollywood, I go on vacation,” he said. “I’ll get on my Harley and just take a ride… go up the coast and enjoy God’s nature. That’s always been my touchstone.”

Heather Locklear’s Past Romances

Locklear was married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. She was also engaged to fiancé Chris Heisser. In May 2025, a source told Us Weekly that the actress was ready to start dating again. “Heather and Chris are no longer together,” a source said. “Heather is single, and she’s ready to date again.” Despite their breakup, they are believed to have remained friends.

“She hasn’t seen Chris since the New Year but wishes him all the best,” another source said at the time. “They are still friends and support each other’s sobriety,” they shared. “They are not spending as much time with each other. It’s minimal. She’s focusing on herself. She is sober and doing really well.”