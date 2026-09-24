Beloved CBS News Anchor Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Fans are rallying around Jamie Yuccas, CBS News national correspondent and morning anchor at CBS’ KCAL in Los Angeles, after she revealed she’s recovering from emergency, overnight surgery for appendicitis.

On September 24, 2026, Yuccas posted photos from the hospital, including one of her in bed with a giant CBS L.A. blanket over her, and wrote that she got an “aggressive reminder” to listen to her body, conveniently timed during Self-Care Awareness Month.

Jamie Yuccas Says She Was in ‘A Lot of Pain’ Before Surgery

Getty Jamie Yuccas attends the Third Annual Social Impact Summit at DGA Theatre on July 22, 2026 in Los Angeles

In her vulnerable post, Yuccas shared, “I was in a lot of pain and having some other symptoms I’ll spare you, and I knew something wasn’t right. I first went to urgent care, where my symptoms had everyone a little puzzled. But the pain kept telling me this wasn’t something I could just brush off, so a few hours later I went to the ER.”

“Turns out, I had appendicitis,” Yuccas revealed, noting that while most patients experience pain on their right side, hers showed up on the left side of her abdomen. “Even the ER doctor and nurses were surprised when a CT scan went- ding, ding, ding surgery time!”

Yuccas underwent emergency surgery overnight and had returned home to recover on the 24th — without an appendix, but with a new appreciation for her body’s signals. She urged her fans to pay attention, noting, “If something feels really wrong, don’t convince yourself you’re being dramatic or that you should just tough it out.”

The longtime reporter said she was “also leaving this experience with a tremendous amount of gratitude” to the team at Cedars-Sinai in Marina Del Rey, her husband (joking, “quite the date night we ended up having!”) and “everyone who checked in on me.”

Jamie Yuccas is Being Showered with Love From Fans & Friends

Yuccas was also touched by the hospital nurses who recognized her and were extra sweet during her scary turn of events. But they weren’t the only fans wanting Yuccas to feel better. Her post was flooded with comments from friends and fans urging her to rest.

One reminded her, “Be good to yourself and patient as you recover! Even as improved medical technology has made it so you can spend less time in the hospital recovering, it’s still major surgery!”

Another follower wrote, “Same thing happened to me. I NEVER would have thought it was my appendix but for my mom—hers burst (she barely survived) a few months before mine started to hurt.”

Yuccas then replied, “Yes, my dad’s burst and almost killed him when I was a teenager so when they figured out that’s what it was I was like GET IT OUT.”

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix, a “finger-shaped pouch that sticks out from the colon on the lower right side” of the abdomen, per Mayo Clinic. It typically occurs in people ages 10 to 30, and often requires surgery. If not treated, a “ruptured appendix spreads infection throughout the abdomen,” and life-threatening peritonitis sets in, Mayo said. Surgery removes the appendix and cleans the abdominal cavity of infection.