Jeff Garlin Says He Was ‘Miserable’ on ‘The Goldbergs’ Before Diagnosis

Jeff Garlin played the patriarch Murray Goldberg on “The Goldbergs” until 2022. The sitcom ended in 2023, and the world of the family grew with a spinoff, “Schooled.”

Garlin, 64, addressed his early exit and his behavior that offended other employees. He revealed what he learned about himself afterward. Wendi McLendon-Covey then responded to his retelling about what happened on set.

Jeff Garlin Said He Was Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder After ‘The Goldbergs’

Getty Jeff Garlin arrives at Paley Fest LA 2024

Three former employees of the show told Vanity Fair that Garlin made them uncomfortable by touching people who didn’t want to be touched and by his language. “The well-being of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. This is an employment matter and it is being addressed by HR and production,” a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson claimed.

Garlin appeared on the “Obsessed” podcast and said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after his exit. He also claimed his behavior was about how he felt about the work. Garlin also mentioned his co-star’s feelings at the time.

“I actually empathize with [McLendon-Covey] because, at the time, I was undiagnosed bipolar,” the actor said. “I was miserable on the show, and I was miserable with my performance. And [McLendon-Covey] was always trying to tell me, ‘Hey, you’re really great on the show.’ I didn’t believe her. I just got to the point where I had to quit, and she was very resentful.”

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actor said his behavior ranged from where he “didn’t talk and look at anyone; happy to the point of mania, never turning off my thing; or mean — really, really mean.” Garlin claimed that he wasn’t fired after the announcement and the decision to leave was mutual. McLendon-Covey responded to his new interview on Instagram.

“Huh. Let’s just say I remember things very differently, as does the crew, the other actors, the writers, and our executives,” she commented on the Instagram clip from the interview.

What Happened to Murray Goldberg on ‘The Goldbergs’?

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“The Goldbergs” followed a family in Pennsylvania through the ’80s. It’s based on the show creator, Adam F. Goldberg’s childhood and how he loved to videotape events. Patton Oswalt narrated as the future Adam.

Season 9 used previously captured footage and dialogue to cover Garlin’s exit from the show. Adam (Sean Giambrone) revealed the father died months ago in the next season’s premiere.

Erica (Hayley Orrantia) moved back into their childhood home after marrying Geoff (Sam Lerner) and was pregnant with their child. Barry (Troy Gentile) returned home from medical school. Adam had his last year before college ahead of him.

The series ended with “Bev to the Future.” The widow reconnected with an ex-boyfriend from high school, George (Rob Corddry), foreshadowing that she will find love again. Adam almost ruins the relationship before it starts, like in “Back to the Future.”

The spinoff “Schooled” lasted two seasons, following the faculty of William Penn Academy in the ’90s. AJ Michalk played the main character, Lainey Lewis and actors from the original appeared in episodes.