George and Amal Clooney Step Up to Help Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Through Grief

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have quietly stepped in to support longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, making sure the couple is surrounded by people who care about them during an unimaginably difficult time.

George, 65, and Amal, 48, are among several close friends who have been spending time with Crawford and Gerber since the loss of their son Presley on Sunday, September 20, a source told People on Thursday, September 24.

George and Amal Clooney Are Helping the Family in Los Angeles

“George, Amal [Clooney] and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren’t alone,” the source told the outlet. The Clooneys traveled to Los Angeles after learning about Presley’s death and have been helping the family with practical matters as well as simply being there, according to People.

Crawford, 60, and Gerber, 64, have shared a decades-long friendship with George and Amal.

George and Gerber were also business partners in Casamigos, the tequila company they founded with Mike Meldman, according to Business Insider. One source close to Crawford described George as “family.”

“George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death,” the source said.

“They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s Family Is in ‘Total Shock’

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Presley died at age 27 at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, California, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records.

According to USA Today, emergency dispatch recordings referenced both an apparent overdose and cardiac arrest. His official cause and manner of death remain deferred pending further testing.

In the days since, those close to the family have described the depth of their grief.

A source close to Presley’s younger sister, Kaia Gerber, said the family was in “total shock.”

Kaia, 25, had been proud of her brother for speaking publicly about his struggles, the source said. “They are saddened beyond words,” the insider told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

Cindy Crawford Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Son Presley

Getty Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Stood by Son Presley

Another source told People that Crawford was “heartbroken” and “completely in shock.”

Presley had been candid about his mental health and substance use, including through his “Mental Health Mondays” posts on Instagram.

He spoke about prescription medications, panic attacks and his efforts to better understand his mental health.

“The doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary, but hopefully between my research and their research … and God, we can figure this out,” Presley said in a since-deleted December 2025 video, according to Tribune.

He said at the time that he hoped his willingness to speak publicly “reaches people in many ways.”

Friends Continue to Rally Around the Gerber Family

For Crawford and Gerber, the days since their son’s death have been surrounded by close friends who have reportedly made a point of remaining nearby.

That support includes George and Amal, whose relationship with the family stretches well beyond George’s former business partnership with Gerber.

One source remembered Presley as someone whose warmth left an impression on those around him.

“Presley was such a caring and charismatic person; he truly led with his heart and made people feel special and seen,” the source told People.

“Presley was sweet and easy to be around; the world is a little less kind now that he’s gone.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, contact the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.