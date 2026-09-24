Gorgeous Dakota Johnson Sizzles in Barely-There Dress on The Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson‘s latest sexy look has viewers going fifty shades of red as they’re left in a blushing flustered mess. The actress absolutely dazzled on the red carpet in London for the premiere of “Verity”, displaying her take on the “naked dress” trend which appears to be circulating around the world of celebrity fashion.

Dazzling Dakota

In a series of sizzling snaps online, Dakota is rocking a sheer lace gown by designer Colleen Allen while posing up a storm on the red carpet. The gorgeous gown falls all the way to the floor, covering the star’s shoes, in a beautiful ivory off-white color.

Lace featuring designs of flowers and foliage cascade all over Dakota’s body, offering sheer coverage. Though a set of cheeky black lingerie is still entirely visible underneath the outfit, covering the star’s modesty and adding an extra layer of spice to the look.

Dakota cleverly matched her nails to her underwear to keep the look extra cohesive and kept accessories to a minimum to allow the lacy look to speak for itself. Visible accessories on the star include a single slim necklace, an equally subtle bracelet on one wrist and a couple of rings.

The star kept her make up relatively neutral for the premiere too, opting for natural tones such as muted pinks and peach. She finished the ensemble off by leaving her signature dark hair loosely flowing down each of her shoulders.

About “Verity”

“Verity” is an adaptation of one of Colleen Hoover’s books of the same name, and it’s set to hit theaters on October 2. It’s set to be a psychological thriller where Dakota plays the role of a struggling writer named Lowen Ashleigh.

Lowen is hired by Verity’s husband Jeremy Crawford (played by Josh Hartnett) to help ghostwrite his wife’s remaining books while she’s recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. Jeremy’s wife is Verity is played by the amazing Anne Hathaway, so with the duo of Anne and Dakota we’re sure to get some amazing television!

Snaps of the star seen at the “Verity” premiere follows news breaking that Dakota is going to feature in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Patient Zero”. The track, alongside three other new songs set to feature on “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” are to be released tomorrow.

However, “Patient Zero” is being shown some extra love in the form of single CD releases as well as a music video which will air for the first time live at this year’s upcoming VMAs.

Colleen Hoover released her book called “Verity” back in 2018. The movie release for the book follows another of her books titled “It Ends With Us” gaining a film adaptation and hitting cinemas in August of 2024. The film follows complex storylines including abuse and trauma.

Her book “It Starts With Us” currently doesn’t have a film adaptation but if you’re looking for a lighter read with some sweet romantic elements, I’d recommend it! Who knows, maybe by the time you’ve finished it Dakota will have graced us all with some more stunning snaps!