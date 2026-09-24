Hayley Erbert Hough Shares Unseen Bump Pic in Nostalgic Photo Dump

Hayley Erbert Hough shared a never-before-seen snap of her adorable baby bump from her pregnancy with baby Everley in a set of flashback photos.

Hayley and her husband, Derek Hough, welcomed the little girl, their first child, on December 29, 2025.

The 31-year-old captioned her post, “Today, iCloud gave me a reminder of “September 24th Over the Years” and it made me giggle at the randomness of my life.” She then thanked her phone for making her smile, and revealed the first photo was taken while she was growing “my little Everley bump.”

Another photo flashed all the way back to 2018, while she was getting glammed for a “Dancing With the Stars” show.

Hayley also included a cute pic of her dogs’ cute Halloween costumes from 4 years back, and a snap of Derek posing for her camera a couple of years ago as she performed her “Instagram wifey” duties.

The pair of dancers tied the knot back in August 2023 after several years of dating. Derek is longtime “DWTS” pro turned judge, while Hayley was a troupe member from 2015 to 2018.

Hayley Erbert Sparked Fan Frenzy After Followers Thought Baby Bump Pic Was Recent

Several fans commented with amusement after being taken by surprise and thinking the bump photo was a recent shot. One wrote, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement!! 😆😆❤️❤️”

Another said, “Oh my goodness I thought she was pregnant AGAIN in the first picture and second picture 🫪”

Another fan shared their excitement at “the fact that we have not seen any of these pics or videos before” and asked Hayley to “post more on IG.”

Derek Hough Recently Defended His Strict Judging on ‘DWTS’

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Some fans felt Derek was being too harsh when he gave out a 3s and 4s in the first weeks of competition, including a 4 to Giada De Laurentiis for her shaky salsa with her partner Alan Bersten.

Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel’s famous sidekick, was another contestant who didn’t fare well with the judges, getting a 4 and two 3s from the judging panel for his performance on the premiere.

However, soon after the series got underway, Derek spoke out to Us to defend his judging. The outlet says he explained, “It’s not a reflection on them, it’s a reflection on the hope to change the value of what a number means.”

The 41-year-old continued, “I think when you actually look at the score, you look at where everybody ended up being placed. When you actually look at it, it felt pretty accurate.”

He also added that high scores such as “when somebody gets an 8” need to “mean something,” which he suggested can’t happen unless lower scores are used for the less than stellar performances.

Read more at: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/derek-hough-defends-low-dancing-with-the-stars-scores/#storylink=cpy

The first celebrity contestant eliminated this season was Connor Leavitt, a reality and social media personality who is the husband of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt. Whitney competed on “DWTS” last season, finishing in 6th place.

The next celeb to go after Conner was Giada De Laurentiis, a longtime Food Network mainstay who switched to a deal with Amazon in 2023.