‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Live Recap & Spoilers – Who Will be the 6th Houseguest Sent to Jury? (09/24/26)

After the shocking “Egyptian Eviction” sent one Houseguest to the jury a day early, the remaining players are heading into another important night of “Big Brother” Season 28.

Tonight, fans will get to see an entire week of gameplay play out, including the next HOH competition, nominations, the Power of Veto competition, the Veto Ceremony, and another live eviction. With finale week just around the corner, every competition and decision could have a major impact on who makes it to the end. Plus both “Survivor” icons still remain in the house after 10+ weeks.

Let’s be real, there is very little room for mistakes at this point in the game. But tonight’s episode could completely change the endgame. Yep, and the biggest question of all remains: who will make it to final 3?

⚠️WARNING: This post is being updated live as “Big Brother” Season 28 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

What Happened During the Egyptian Eviction?

Wednesday night’s episode threw the Houseguests a major curveball when Vince Panaro from “Big Brother 27” entered the house to unleash the “Pharaoh’s Curse.”

The Houseguests learned that the Pharaoh’s treasure had gone missing and needed to be found. They were then separated into different rooms, where Vince explained the twist.

The Pharaoh would give each Houseguest $1,000 if nobody pressed the big red button. However, if someone pressed the button and “stole” the treasure, that Houseguest would receive $10,000 while everyone else would get nothing.

Devens ultimately pushed the button, unleashing the curse and triggering an “Egyptian Eviction.” Instead of waiting until Thursday night, one Houseguest would be evicted on Wednesday.

The tiny HOH competition, which required the Houseguests to use giant tweezers to stack a tiny puzzle, was won by Devens. He nominated Drew and Melody for eviction.

Drew then won the Power of Veto, taking himself off the block and guaranteeing his safety during the curse. At the Veto Ceremony, Devens had to name a replacement nominee and put Taylor on the block.

That left Dee and Drew as the only voters.

Dee voted to evict Melody.

Drew voted to evict Taylor.

Devens, as current HOH, broke the tie and voted to evict Melody Morris. She became the fifth Houseguest sent to the jury.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Jury Recap

We take a moment to check in with the Jury House where LaLa and Angela have been hanging out. They get to see what happened with Barrett and Yash after having been evicted during the Double Eviction in Week 10.

Now, with Melody’s eviction, the jury currently has five confirmed members. And tonight’s eviction will add another. Then, next week, one more Houseguest will be evicted, making up the final jury.

LaTrice “LaLa” Verrett — Evicted Week 8

Angela Murray — Evicted Week 9

Barrett Pfeiffer — Evicted Week 10

Yash Patel — Evicted Week 10 (Double Eviction)

Melody Morris — Evicted Week 11 (Egyptian Eviction)

This jury of seven former “Big Brother” Houseguests will ultimately decide which remaining player deserves the $750,000 grand prize.

Who Won the Week 11 HOH?

Paramount Taylor Brown on “Big Brother” Season 28

The final four Houseguests will now play through another full week of gameplay. And every competition matters at this point.

First up is the HOH competition, and whoever wins will be safe and guaranteed a spot in the final three. Tonight’s HOH comp is inspired by the upcoming CBS show “Eternally Yours,” which premieres October 8.

The Houseguests are sent forward to that date using the Dining Table Time Machine. In round one, Taylor, Dee, and Drew must figure out which former Houseguest is a vampire (a.k.a. missing from a mirror) as their photos rush by.

They must then put together a puzzle featuring the vampire’s face. The first two players to successfully complete the puzzle will move on to the second round, where they will face off again for the HOH win.

Dee was eliminated in round one leaving Drew & Taylor left to compete in round two.

HOH: Taylor

Taylor Nominees: Drew & Dee

While the HOH comp and the nominees do matter, they are not everything. Honestly, it’s all about the POV this week. Whoever wins POV will have a major say in who makes it to the final three.

Who Took Control of BB28’s Final 3 With the Power of Veto?

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

The Power of Veto competition is about to begin, giving Dee and Drew another chance to fight for their safety.

Tonight’s comp takes the players into the future on September 24, 2027. And where are they going? To the “Meow Meow Laboratory,” of course.

Fans will recognize that as a reference to Season 12’s Enzo Palumbo, who made a special appearance during the Season 28 premiere to introduce the Dining Table Time Machine.

Once inside the lab, the Houseguests must calibrate a Time Travel Toilet by figuring out which day a specific image is from this season happened. Once they think they have the correct answer, they have to sit on the toilet to lock it in.

The Houseguest who takes the longest to lock in the correct day each round receives an error message. Get three error messages, and that Houseguest is eliminated from the competition.

Yep, this one is definitely another very “Big Brother” way to determine who gets control of the game.

Dee is eliminated after Round 6 and Devens is eliminated after Round 7. This leaves Taylor and Drew left competing for the final POV of the season.

POV: Drew

Drew POV Ceremony: Drew Saved

Drew Saved Replacement Nominee: Devens

It seems like tonight’s eviction could be one of the most important ones of the season.

The ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Live Vote

Now that the Power of Veto competition and Veto Ceremony are complete, both “Survivor” icons (Dee and Devens) are on the block for eviction.

The HOH, Taylor, does not vote, leaving just one vote to evict between the two nominees. And, Drew, the only Houseguest who is not on the block, will have the power to decide who leaves the game tonight.

Yep, there is no room for a wasted vote this late in the season. The final three is officially within reach.