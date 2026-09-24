Judge Judy Reveals How She First Felt Filming For The Show After Announcing Retirement

Judge Judy Sheindlin has been reflecting on her three decades on the popular TV show “Judge Judy” in light of announcing her retirement earlier this month. At 83 year’s old the TV judge was loved for her quick wit and infectious attitude.

Following her decision to step out of the spotlight, Judy spoke to W Magazine about her first day filming for the show and whether she found the experience to be daunting. Spoiler alert: she didn’t!

What Did Judy Say?

Judy sat down wearing a stylish floral outfit by Alice + Olivia as well as accessories by Chanel and Van Cleef while chatting to W Magazine about all sorts, including her first day on the job of being “Judge Judy”.

The magazine asked the star ‘Do you remember your first day of filming Judge Judy?’, and she immediately recalled finding the experience to be far easier than she had first anticipated.

Judy shared: “It was actually easier than I thought it would be. I had no fear of the camera. I just made it all disappear.”

Ever the comedian, Judy then funnily added: “I mean, they didn’t take me out of a courtroom and put me into the middle of a boxing ring where I would feel very uncomfortable.”

Thousands of comments from fans have been flooding into the comment’s section of the interview clip posted on social media. They largely praise Judy and thank her for decades worth of amazing television.

One user said: “Judge Judy thank you for thirty wonderful years in television. One thing I know for sure is that I wouldn’t want to appear in front of you [in the courtroom]!!”

A second recalled one of their favorite lines from Judy, saying: “My favorite JJ line was to a guy who thought he was something: “If you were the prize at the end of a race, I’d run backwards”‘”, followed by laughing face emojis.

Others added “I continue to love this lady”, “I bet she’s a wonderful grandmother”, and “I don’t see an old lady…who’s she talking about?? I see a powerhouse of a woman”.

Judge Judy’s Retirement

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Judy previously explained in an interview with People that she’ll be retiring from her on-camera role as TV judge after the current season of “Judy Justice” ends its run in October.

However, she’s not exactly calling it quits, and plans to remain active on a behind-the-camera basis on other projects in various stages of development.

“I have a lot of other things of interest,” said Judy. “I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there.”

In that vein, she’ll remain busy behind the camera, and has several ongoing projects in the works. Among them is “Judyverse,” an adult animated series she’s developing, based on the viral AI “Baby Judge Judy” videos.

At the moment, however, her main priority is her new role as producer on “Adam’s Law,” an upcoming syndicated courtroom show featuring her son, Adam Levy.

The new series will feature Adam ruling on small-claims cases — and she can’t think of anyone more worthy to pass her gavel to.











