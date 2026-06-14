Hayley Hough Gives Update On Her Baby Girl’s Milestones, ‘It’s Been Incredible’

“Dancing With the Stars” alums Derek and Hayley Hough are exploring parenthood at the moment. The couple welcomed their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, on December 29, 2025.

As the baby approaches her six-month mark, her parents are marveling over her development. She even accompanied her parents to the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

See what Hayley Hough had to say about the baby’s growth.

Derek & Hayley Hough Are in Awe of Their Baby Daughter

Everley Hough will turn six months old at the end of June. Her parents love fawning over the little girl and eagerly discuss her latest achievements.

“She’s giggling, she’s smiling, grabbing her toes, she’s in happy baby position,” Hayley Hough shared with E! News at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. “Every day is something different, something new. It’s been incredible.”

The family brought Everley on the trip to the festival. Though babies on planes can be unpredictable, the Houghs feel so proud of their daughter’s first cross-country flight.

“Her first trip was flying here. She was amazing,” Hayley continued.

Derek Hough documented the flight, much to fans’ delight. He shared an Instagram video of the big event. Though Everley did well on the flight, one unfortunate mishap occurred.

“We landed and I was like, ‘Man, she did such a good job,’” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge shared. “She was so good. I was holding her and I just felt my chest started getting wet and a nice vibration. She had a nice big old blowout on my shirt.”

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alum Feels ‘Strong’ These Days

Derek and Hayley Hough’s documentary, “The Symphony of Dance,” explored Hayley’s return to the stage after her 2023 cranial hematoma. The road to recovery was long and arduous, but the 31-year-old feels better than ever before.

“I’m doing great now,” Hayley told E! News after the premiere. “I feel really strong, really healthy. I welcomed a beautiful baby girl into this world five months ago, so I feel really, really amazing.”

Although she initially felt hesitant about publicly sharing her story, she knew she could use her platform to make a difference and give hope to others.

“I always want to share things that I think people can relate to,” the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum told the outlet, noting that she spoke to other brain bleed survivors who truly understood her journey. “I just want to be able to share this and to let anybody feel a little less alone in this process.”

“It was amazing, the responses that I got, truly. Everybody connected to it. It was so beautiful,” the 31-year-old revealed.

Derek Hough spoke to EntertainmentNow and expressed similar sentiments.

“I was so happy too because, not just for us to share, but also for Jason Bergh, the director, and the whole crew, because it really was a labor of love,” the dancer shared. “It was completely independent and everyone who stepped up to make the film really put their heart into it. It was really special.”

So far, “The Symphony of Dance” does not have a public release date. In the meantime, fans eagerly await its worldwide premiere.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres on ABC this September.