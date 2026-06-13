Janel Parrish & Sasha Farber Show Off Playful Date Night in New Video

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber are continuing to give fans a glimpse into their romance.

Just days after making their red carpet debut as a couple, the pair shared another sweet moment on social media that quickly won over followers.

On Friday, June 12, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro posted a video from a recent date night with the Hallmark actress.

The clip captured the couple enjoying an evening together before breaking into an impromptu dance.

The video begins with Parrish affectionately kissing Farber on the shoulder.

Moments later, the two are dancing together in the street, laughing and enjoying the night.

Fans Loved the Fun Video

Farber joked that the spontaneous dance session came at a cost.

“Dinner, Laughs, Celebrations, and Dancing in the streets. Yes high heels were lost for this dance #datenight,” he captioned the post.

The carefree video immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom have been following the couple’s relationship since they recently went public.

“You two are the cutest,” one follower commented.

“Yall are so cute together!!” wrote another.

Others loved seeing the playful side of the relationship.

“Love how playful yet amazing this is,” one fan shared.

Another commented, “I love their happinesss she is pure joy and she is so tiny.”

One follower summed up the pair’s energy by writing, “The matching golden retriever energy is adorable!!”

Parrish herself joined the comments section, responding with a series of white heart and crown emojis.

Farber replied with several heart-eyes emojis of his own, further delighting fans.

The dancer also appeared eager to share the moment with an even wider audience.

He reposted the video to his Instagram Stories and added a caption that hinted at just how much he’s enjoying this new chapter in his life.

“Date nights are way more fun these days,” he wrote.

The post marks the latest public display of affection from the couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship in recent months.

The Two Recently Made Their Red Carpet Debut

Their romance became official after Farber shared photos with Parrish on social media earlier this year.

Since then, the pair have regularly posted sweet moments together, giving fans a closer look at their growing relationship.

Earlier this month, they reached another milestone when they made their red carpet debut together at the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles.

While attending the event, both spoke candidly about what they admire most about each other.

Aww“He is like the sweetest, most brightest light to everybody that he meets,” Parrish said of Farber.

“He [has] the kindest heart to everyone, to his friends, his family or if he just met you walking his dogs. He just has the biggest heart and is so caring and loving.”

Farber was equally complimentary when discussing his girlfriend.

“She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side,” he said.

“She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”