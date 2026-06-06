Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber Share Sweet New Details About Their Romance

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber are officially taking their romance public — and they aren’t shy about sharing how much they admire each other.

The Couple Made Their First Joint Appearance

The couple made their red carpet debut together on Friday, June 5 while attending Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala, sponsored by L’Agence, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Dressed in coordinating white ensembles, the pair looked comfortable and happy as they celebrated their relationship at one of their first major public events together.

During the evening, both Parrish and Farber opened up about what they love most about each other, offering a glimpse into the bond that grew from a years-long friendship.

“He is like the sweetest, most brightest light to everybody that he meets,” Parrish, 37, told Us Weekly. “He [has] the kindest heart to everyone, to his friends, his family or if he just met you walking his dogs. He just has the biggest heart and is so caring and loving.”

Farber, 42, returned the compliments while describing what makes the actress so special to him.

“She is so sweet, down to earth, so loving, so real, and I just feel so much support coming from her side,” he said. “She’s just so supportive and wonderful. She loves animals, she loves dogs [and] she loves everyone who she meets.”

Both Gushed About the Other

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional went on to explain how Parrish has become a bright spot in his daily life.

“They always leave with a smile on their face, and I feel like no matter what day I’m having, I know when I see Janel, this is where I’m meant to be,” he added.

While their romance may seem new to fans, the pair have actually known each other for more than a decade.

The Hallmark star first met Farber in 2014 when she competed on Season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

At the time, she was partnered with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and ultimately finished in third place.

Farber was part of the show’s troupe and remained a friend over the years.

“We were friends for years,” Parrish explained. “I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are.”

Their relationship reportedly began in April after both had gone through major life changes.

Parrish recently finalized her divorce from Chris Long after nearly seven years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Farber divorced fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Emma Slater in 2023.

Looking back on how their friendship evolved into something deeper, Parrish said she never expected life to take this turn.

“You never know where life is going to take you. Reconnecting with Sasha has shown me a new kind of love and happiness that I didn’t know existed,” she shared. “I think that those are some of the most beautiful and exciting things in life, and sometimes it’s the most unexpected things that can be the most beautiful things.”

For Parrish and Farber, an unexpected reconnection has blossomed into a romance that both appear excited to celebrate publicly.