Where Was ‘The Greek Aisle’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark’s newest movie, “The Greek Aisle,” premieres today — Saturday, June 6 — at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘The Greek Aisle’ Was Filmed on Location in Greece and Bulgaria

“The Greek Aisle” was filmed on location in Corfu, Greece, according to Hallmark. Gaylyn Fraiche revealed that some scenes were also shot in Sofia, Bulgaria, where they filmed first in March.

On March 23, Mary Jane Figtree posted Instagram photos in Corfu with the stars of the film, noting that these were here “current homies.”

Corfu, Greece Was Chosen as a Main Filming Location for a Personal Reason

Fraiche shared on Instagram why Corfu was chosen as the main location for the film. She wrote: “When writer and friend Betsy Sullenger and I were tossing around this idea, I mentioned that Corfu looked amazing and then that my niece had traveled to Greece and met a Greek police officer, moved to Greece and married him. We got to shoot in Corfu and made our male lead a police officer.”

One of the stunning filming locations was Canal D’amour in Sidari, Corfu, which DeLoach tagged in one of her Instagram posts.

DeLoach posted on Instagram about filming in Corfu and shared some behind-the-scenes videos.

She wrote: “We hope you have as much fun watching our movie as we did making it. We are so grateful for the crew, our team at @hallmarkchannel, every actor, and the people of Corfu for their generous and joyful spirits and for everyone who worked so hard to bring this movie to life.”

In an interview with Greek News USA, Totsikas said that Corfu felt like its “own character in the movie.”

“Even though the natural lights are very difficult to tame, Corfu is a very strong place to shoot, and the cinematographers did a great job with that,” he said.

Filming with DeLoach was also a great experience. “We had so much fun on set and off set,” he said. “Nikki is such a pro. We all became like a family with the cast and the crew. I felt I was so protected under Hallmark’s wing.”

Meet the Cast

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Hallmark’s synopsis for the movie reads: “When Georgia travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor is the only way to meet the requirements.”

Nikki DeLoach stars as Georgia. She’s a beloved Hallmark veteran whose movies are big hits among fans. Some of her films include “The Perfect Catch,” “Christmas Land,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Truly, Madly, Sweetly,” “Love Takes Flight,” “Reunited at Christmas,” “Two Turtle Doves,” “Cranberry Christmas,” the “Curious Caterer” series, “The Gift of Peace,” and more. Outside of Hallmark, her credits include productions like “Awkward,” “Without a Trace,” “CSI,” “NCIS,” “North Shore,” and more.

Apostolis Totsikas stars as Alex. Totsikas is a popular actor in Greece, known for his film, TV, and theater work, according to his Hallmark bio. His credits include works like “The Brides” produced by Martin Scorsese, “Short Fuse,” “The Guardian’s Son,” “Red Sky,” and more. He has also worked as professional model on international campaigns.