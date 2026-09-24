Get Ready for Romance & Christmas Magic With 4 Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Sept. 25

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 25. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ – 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 1 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Runaway Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Runaway Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady.

Starring Philippa Northeast, Brant Daugherty, Sarah-Jane Redmond and Vincent Gale.

“A Royal Runaway Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on April 9, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Spring Into Love programming event.

‘Rome in Love’ – 4 p.m. Eastern Time / 3 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Rome in Love” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Rome in Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): An unknown actress lands the role of a lifetime in Rome. Paired with an American journalist writing a profile, she will discover surprises about love and life in the eternal city.

Starring Italia Ricci and Peter Porte.

“Rome in Love” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 27, 2019 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Summer Nights programming event.

‘Haul Out the Holly’ – 6 p.m. Eastern Time / 5 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Haul Out the Holly” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Haul Out the Holly” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta.

“Haul Out the Holly” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2022 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ – 8 p.m. Eastern Time / 7 p.m. Central Time

Check out the official preview for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” below:

Play

The official synopsis for “Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Darcy (Chabert) has always worked hard to prove herself and be successful on her own terms, even choosing to start her own company, rather than work with her father. Returning to her hometown for Christmas, Darcy reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Penny), and they are forced to plan a charity event together. As Darcy spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life and sets out to mend her relationship with her father, and possibly fall in love. Based on the book of the same title by Melissa de la Cruz.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny.

“Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2018 as part of the Hallmark Channel’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.