‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3 Songs Revealed For ‘Yacht Rock Night’

There are 13 couples left in “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 and they’re ready to shine in week three.

During the “Viral Night” episode, fans got to see a new side of many performers. Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach earned high praise and many votes for their Cha-cha-cha to “Low” by Flo Rida.

With week three on the horizon, fans are eager to see which couples will pull ahead on the leader board.

The DWTS Season 35 Contestants Prepare For ‘Yacht Rock Night’

On DWTS this week, each couple will perform a new routine to a yacht rock song.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform a Foxtrot to “Hold the Line” by Toto.

Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach are also dancing the Foxtrot to “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr.

“The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy are performing the Samba to Toto’s “Africa.”

“Glee” alum Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will dance the Jive to “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Singer Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart will dance the Foxtrot to “What a Fool Believes” by the Doobie Brothers.

“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess are performing the Quickstep to “Still the One” by Orleans.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik have the Quickstep this week and will dance to “Maneater” by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Reality star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong are dancing the Cha-cha-cha to Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

“The Traitors” finalist Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are also dancing the Quickstep to “Turn Your Love Around” by George Benson.

Comedian Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are performing the Foxtrot to “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac.

Actress Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will dance the Salsa to “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” by Daryl Hall and John Oates.

Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater are tackling the Paso Doble this week to “Easy Lover” by Phil Collins and Philip Bailey.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson have the Foxtrot this week and will dance to “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes.

Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten Left This Week

At the end of “Viral Night,” one couple was eliminated. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten said goodbye after a tense week of rehearsals and a routine that Carrie Ann Inaba dubbed “shaky.”

During their prerecorded package, footage revealed that Giada and Alan had started butting heads in the rehearsal room. They pulled everything together for their performance, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

Next week, one more couple will say goodbye.

“Yacht Rock Night” kicks off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC. Vote for your favorite couples to keep them advancing in the competition.