Inside the Current State of Kris Jenner’s Relationship With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner began dating famed talent manager Corey Gamble in 2014. Since then, the two have made several public appearances together, but have managed to keep most details about their life together. Unfortunately, recent split rumors have surfaced, but an insider says things are great for the couple. This follows the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch shooting down the chatter.

Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Are ‘Going Strong’ Despite Previous Rumors

Getty Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

A source familiar with Jenner and Gamble’s relationship spoke to PEOPLE in September 2026. The person noted that the pair are “still together” and “great partners for each other.”

The insider also discussed their dynamic, saying, “They can spend time apart and come right back together like they never left. Corey and Kris both let each other travel and live their lives. They don’t need to be together all the time. They enjoy being together but also love pursuing life on their own.”

After that, the informant stated that the Kardashian family matriarch sees Gamble as “a very grounding force” in her world.” The insider then said, “He is steady and caring. He keeps Kris grounded.”

They also said the couple has “never” discussed marriage, adding, “They are happy where they are right now.”

Kris Jenner Has Responded to Breakup Rumors

Getty Kris Jenner

Jenner appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, “Khloe in Wonderland,” in April 2026. During the interview, her 42-year-old daughter asked how it felt to have her relationship with Gamble become the target of breakup rumors.

She responded, “I think it probably bothered maybe him more than it bothered me.” Jenner went on to credit her busy schedule for why she’s able to quiet the noise of breakup rumors.

According to her, “I don’t really have time to dwell on things because I’m so busy, and I have such natural distraction with my real life and the things that really matter to me, my grandchildren, my children, me, my mom, CeCe, Corey, all of us.”

After that, Kardashian asked her mother if she and Gamble may decide to marry. She responded, “You never know. I’m full of surprises,” before adding, “You could be a flower girl.”

In addition to breakup rumors, Jenner’s relationship with Gamble has also been scrutinized because of the age gap: he’s 45, and she’s 70. Jenner stated that “age is just a number.”

She then said, “I mean, I didn’t plan that, you know? You don’t plan, like, who you’re going to fall in love with, or maybe who you’re gonna end up with in life. It just happens.”

Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Were Recently Seen Out Together

Getty Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

As mentioned, Jenner and Gamble have made numerous public appearances over the years. Most recently, they attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night in Los Angeles. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos on the red carpet, as seen above.

Before that, in March, they attended the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, which was hosted by Mark Guiducci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Getty Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

As seen above, the couple opted for an all-black look for the occasion.