Nicolas Cage Is Almost Unrecognizable as John Madden in First Trailer

Nicolas Cage is almost unrecognizable as NFL legend John Madden in the first full trailer for the upcoming Prime Video biopic “Madden.”

Prime Video released the trailer Thursday, Sept. 24, giving fans their first extended look at Cage portraying the legendary coach, broadcaster and video game pioneer.

Cage Transforms in the Role

Directed by David O. Russell, the film follows Madden during his years with the Oakland Raiders and his rise to becoming one of football’s most recognizable voices.

Cage’s transformation is striking, but he isn’t the only star undergoing a major change for the film.

Christian Bale also disappears into his role as Raiders owner Al Davis, Madden’s friend and longtime colleague.

The movie follows Madden and Davis as they build a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders before Madden eventually moves beyond coaching to become a prominent NFL broadcaster and help launch the “Madden NFL” video game franchise.

An official synopsis describes the film as chronicling “John Madden’s incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game.”

The film also explores Madden’s relationship with his wife, Virginia, as well as the friendships and love of football that shaped his life.

“Madden is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once in a century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports,” Amazon MGM Studios said in its official description.

The cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

Fans Are Already Looking Forward to Seeing the Film

Madden spent decades working in and around professional football.

After a brief attempt at playing professionally in 1959, he moved into coaching during the 1960s and eventually became head coach of the Raiders. He led the team to a Super Bowl victory before retiring from coaching.

Madden later became a beloved NFL color commentator, remaining on broadcasts through 2009. He also became closely associated with the “Madden NFL” video game franchise, which began in 1988 under the title “John Madden Football.”

Madden died in December 2021 at age 85.

Russell previously praised Cage when announcing his casting in August 2024, calling him “one of our greatest and most original actors.”

“Together with the ferocious style, focus and inspired individualism of Al Davis, owner of the underdog Oakland Raiders, the feature will be about the joy, humanity and genius that was John Madden in a wildly inventive, cool world of the 1970s,” Russell said at the time.

The trailer has already sparked excitement among fans, with viewers praising the cast, 1970s aesthetic and Cage’s transformation.

“This looks so good,” one wrote.

Another added, “I can’t wait!!!”

“The energy, the 1970s aesthetic, the soundtrack… David O. Russell nailed the vibe on this trailer,” someone else added.

Others were impressed that Bale once again transformed his look, “Christian Bale disappearing into another role again, of course.”