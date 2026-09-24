Jon Hamm Makes Rare Comment About Becoming a Father With Wife, Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is becoming a father for the first time at 55 with his wife, Anna Osceola. The couple got married in 2023 after dating for two years.

The “Mad Men” star opened up about his fear of getting fatherhood wrong. He unsurprisingly has a sense of humor about being an older dad.

Jon Hamm Says He’s Deeply Terrified About Having a Baby

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The Emmy winner appeared on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Sept. 22. He spoke about the major life change as Meyers showed a picture of the couple at the Emmys. Osceola, 38, posed with her hand under her growing belly.

“Something’s happening here. What it is is exactly clear. We’re having a baby,” Hamm said. He later said, “By turn, very excited and deeply terrified. So I think I’m doing it right.”

Meyers agreed and said that feeling never goes away. “When your kid is 70, you’ll be like, ‘I did it!’, right?” the actor joked. “You know, when I’m 152.”

The actor stopped by the “TODAY” show on Sept. 23 and revealed what he heard about becoming a parent. “The best thing I keep hearing is how much it changes you for the better,” he said. “I’m very excited. I’ve been around kids my whole life. I’ve been a teacher, my nieces and nephews and all that stuff, so I’m excited to start our own family.”

The anchors gifted him a onesie with the words, “Going to bed, so daddy can watch Bravo” on it. He’s known to be a fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

How Did Hamm and Osceola Meet?

Getty US actor Jon Hamm and US actress Anna Osceola attend the red carpet event for Apple TV’s “Your Friends & Neighbors” Season 2 at The New York Historical in New York on March 30, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The married couple met on “Mad Men.” Don Draper (Hamm) goes to a retreat at the end of the series. Osceola plays the receptionist, Clementine.

They gave a nod to the scene for their wedding. Their outdoor venue was on a cliff, part of Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, which was used in the show’s finale. The film location was the Esalen Institute, according to PEOPLE.

The married couple is working together again on the Apple TV series, “Your Friends & Neighbors.” Hamm plays Andrew Cooper, a hedge fund manager, who starts stealing from the rich after he loses his job. Osceola plays one of his friends in his neighborhood, Maggie Haber. Hamm’s character is married to Mel (Amanda Peet). The TV star gave a peek into their work life in April.

“It was great to have my wife, Anna, come in and be a part of it,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s fun to go to work together. We get to bring the dog in as well sometimes, so that’s nice. We save money on dog sitting.”

The crime comedy was renewed for season 3 before season 2’s premiere. A release date hasn’t been announced.