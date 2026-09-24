BravBros Say New ‘RHOSLC’ Star Quai Could Fill a Major Cast ‘Void’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has a new face, and BravBros hosts Steel Russell and Shooter see plenty of potential.

During their recap of Season 7, Episode 2, Russell and Shooter shared their first impressions of newcomer Quai and discussed why her existing relationships with several Housewives could make her an important addition to the ensemble.

Russell was particularly enthusiastic about what she could bring to the series.

“I think she’s incredible,” he said. “I think she’s going to fit right in.”

He went even further, arguing that Quai could be entering a “void” within the current cast.

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BravBros Think Quai Has a Strong ‘RHOSLC’ Starting Point

One of Quai’s biggest advantages may be that she is not entering the group without any existing relationships.

The hosts noted that she already knows Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose, giving her connections to different parts of the ensemble.

Russell called that a “very good base” for a new Housewife.

Rather than entering solely as one cast member’s friend, Quai already has relationships that could allow her to interact naturally with several women.

Shooter similarly liked that dynamic.

“The fact that she has multiple connections, I think, is huge,” he said.

He added that Bravo is currently experimenting with reshaping several shows and bringing existing friend groups into its casts, making Quai’s situation particularly promising.

“She’s bridging the gap, which excites me,” he said.

Quai Is Not Immediately Choosing Sides

The hosts also appreciated Quai’s approach to the group’s existing issues.

According to their recap, Quai understands what has happened between several of the women but has not used those relationships as a reason to immediately choose one person over another.

Russell liked that she was willing to remain friends with multiple cast members without inserting herself into their problems.

“You’re not picking sides,” he said.

For a newcomer, he believes that gives Quai an opportunity to establish her own position in the group rather than simply becoming someone else’s ally.

The approach could also help bring different combinations of Housewives together throughout the season.

BravBros Are Curious to See More From Quai

Shooter was slightly more cautious with his initial assessment.

He wondered whether some of Quai’s bubbly personality during her introduction came across stronger because she was appearing on camera for the first time.

Still, he emphasized that he was not making a negative judgment about her.

If the quirky and energetic personality viewers saw is genuinely what Quai brings to the group, Shooter said he was “down with it.”

He was also interested in footage teasing more emotional moments later in the season, which he believed could reveal additional sides of the newcomer.

Russell, meanwhile, pointed to Quai’s friendship with Marks as another encouraging sign.

During their early scene together, he noticed Marks smiling and enjoying herself and said he wants to see relationships that bring more of that energy out of her.

The hosts are still only two episodes into the season, but Quai’s introduction helped ease some of their previous concerns about where “RHOSLC” was heading.

Russell said the episode allowed him to approach the rest of the season with a “clean slate.”

Now, Quai’s connections across the cast give BravBros another reason to see what Season 7 has in store.