‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Leans Toward Cutting Rick Devens After Dee’s Final 3 Pitch

Drew Campbell appears to be getting closer to making one of the biggest decisions of “Big Brother 28.”

Campbell holds all the power at the Final 4 after winning the Power of Veto. With Taylor Brown serving as Head of Household, Campbell must ultimately choose whether Dee Valladares or Rick Devens joins them in the Final 3.

During RHAP’s Sept. 24 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Chantele broke down Campbell’s conversations with both potential targets and said the houseguest increasingly appeared to be leaning toward cutting Devens.

Valladares may have helped push him in that direction with one simple argument: Campbell needs to “bet on himself.”

Dee Valladares’ Pitch Appears to Land With Drew Campbell

Both Valladares and Devens continued working on Campbell as the eviction approached.

Valladares encouraged Campbell to think about his own ability to win the remaining competitions rather than keeping Devens because of their relationship.

Armstrong highlighted the significance of her “bet on yourself” argument because Campbell later repeated the same reasoning while discussing his options.

Campbell has nevertheless remained guarded about his final decision.

Chantele noted that he appeared emotionally torn as he tried to balance the strategic benefits of the move against his relationship with Devens.

The decision also carries additional emotional weight because Campbell, Valladares and Devens have spent 79 days together in the house. Their conversations reflected the realization that their group will not remain intact for the finale.

Paramount Rick Devens and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Rick Devens Makes His Case to Stay

Devens has not accepted his position without trying to change Campbell’s mind.

He made arguments involving competition wins and potential jury votes as he attempted to convince Campbell that keeping him could still be the better move.

However, Armstrong and Chantele discussed one part of Devens’ pitch that may not have helped him.

Devens raised the possibility of withholding his jury vote from Campbell if Campbell evicted him.

Rather than functioning purely as a strategic argument, the comment appeared more personal and added another complication to an already emotional decision.

Campbell continued weighing those arguments throughout the day, but Armstrong ultimately saw signs that he was moving closer to evicting Devens.

Drew Discusses Final HOH Strategy With Dee

Another conversation may provide an additional clue about Campbell’s plans.

Campbell asked Valladares about potentially throwing Part 1 of the Final 3 Head of Household competition.

That discussion showed Campbell was already thinking through a possible Final 3 involving himself, Valladares and Brown.

Valladares considering the possibility also added another strategic layer to her developing endgame relationship with Campbell.

Still, Campbell had not formally made his eviction decision during the period Armstrong and Chantele covered.

Whoever survives will enter a Final 3 in which competition wins and jury perceptions could become equally important.

Brown has already guaranteed herself a place there through her Final 4 HOH victory. Campbell’s Veto guarantees him the other spot.

Now Campbell controls the identity of the final person joining them.

After days of weighing loyalty, jury votes and his own chances of winning the final competitions, RHAP’s latest update suggests Valladares’ message may be winning out: Campbell could be ready to bet on himself.