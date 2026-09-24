Brooke Hogan Reveals What Changed Her Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan has spoken openly about the complicated relationship she shared with her father, Hulk Hogan, but she is now identifying one moment she believes changed their bond for good.

The singer said discovering that her father had been involved with one of her friends became a “major turning point” in their relationship, even though she ultimately forgave him.

Brooke had previously explained that there was no single explosive fight behind their later estrangement. EntertainmentNow previously covered her account of the private tensions that eventually led her to step away from the relationship.

Now, Brooke Hogan’s latest revelation about Hulk Hogan offers a clearer look at one of the events she believes helped change their once-close father-daughter relationship.

Brooke Hogan Says One Moment Changed Her Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during Blender 2004 MTV VMA Pre-Party Hosted by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo – Inside at Nobu in Miami Beach, Flordia, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jason Nevader/WireImage for Blender Magazine)

The 38-year-old told Us Weekly that a major shift occurred after Hulk became involved with her friend, Christiane Plante.

“A major turning point came after he slept with my friend Christiane,” Brooke said, adding that although she forgave her father, “something between us changed afterward.” Brooke said she felt Hulk no longer related to her in quite the same way after the incident.

Plante confirmed the affair in 2008, saying at the time that Hulk and his then-wife, Linda Hogan, privately knew their marriage was coming to an end. Linda filed for divorce in 2007 after more than two decades of marriage, and the divorce was finalized in 2009.

For Brooke, however, the affair was only one part of a much larger change within the family. She said her parents’ divorce transformed the family structure, while years of complicated emotions, fame and unresolved disagreements eventually made the relationship she once believed could “survive anything” increasingly difficult.

Brooke Hogan Says Her Family Story Was Never Simply Good or Bad

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: Brooke Hogan attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Brooke Hogan’s relationship with Hulk Hogan was complicated by the difference between the family’s public image and what Brooke says was happening privately.

The Hogans became one of reality television’s most recognizable families through “Hogan Knows Best.” But Brooke has increasingly spoken about the tensions that existed away from the cameras.

In her latest interview, she pushed back against viewing members of her family as either heroes or villains. She described a home where love existed alongside resentment, betrayal, fame, money and years of unresolved hurt.

That perspective echoes comments Brooke made after Hulk’s death in July 2025. She previously said she had stepped away during the final years of his life to protect herself emotionally, while still emphasizing how deeply she loved him.

Brooke also voluntarily removed herself from her father’s will in 2023. She said the decision was connected to protecting herself from further family conflict rather than rejecting her father.

Brooke Hogan Still Remembers Hulk as an ‘Excellent Father’

Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during Saturn Presents Sean “P. Diddy” Combs Citizen Change and MTV Choose or Loose Vote or Die Pre-VMA Party at Mansion in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Despite identifying painful moments in their relationship, Brooke said she does not want those experiences to erase the years when she and Hulk were exceptionally close.

She told Us that her father had been “an excellent father” to her for a long time and rejected the idea that discussing the difficult years meant rewriting her childhood.

Brooke said the foundation of their relationship had once been strong enough to survive scandals, divorce, private pain and periods of distance. She also recalled feeling safe with Hulk as a child and said she still has wonderful memories of him.

That balance has become a recurring theme in how Brooke speaks about her father. She has maintained that both realities can exist together: Hulk could have hurt her deeply while still being someone she loved.

Brooke Hogan Is Turning Her Family Experience Into Music

Hulk Hogan (R) and daughter Brooke Hogan during KMXV’s Red, White and Boom #9 at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, United States. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

Brooke’s latest reflections also arrive as she returns to music. Her new single, “Goes Around,” is scheduled for release on Sept. 25 and was inspired by the dysfunction she experienced within her family, according to Us Weekly.

The song follows Brooke’s renewed interest in recording after years away from the music industry. EntertainmentNow recently covered her return to music and the new material she has been teasing.

For Brooke, discussing the past does not appear to be about reducing her relationship with Hulk to its most painful moments. Instead, her latest comments add another piece to a complicated story she has repeatedly described as containing both genuine love and lasting hurt.

The affair with Plante may have changed something between father and daughter, but Brooke’s account makes clear that it did not erase the bond that existed before it.