911 Call Reveals Frantic Moments During Carrot Top’s Health Crisis

Carrot Top was reportedly barely conscious and struggling to breathe when a 911 call was made from his Las Vegas home following an apparent suicide attempt.

In the audio obtained by TMZ from Las Vegas Police, an unidentified woman told operators someone is “trying to commit suicide.”

The caller said she went to check on Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, after one of his employees asked her to check on him. She then found him near the pool.

911 Caller Said Carrot Top Was Struggling to Breathe

Play

The caller told dispatchers that Carrot Top had been “passing out,” with his eyes rolling back and his face appearing to turn blue.

The situation took a more serious turn when the woman noticed that he was barely breathing. The operator instructed her to lay him flat on his back, tilt his head back, and monitor his breathing in case CPR becomes necessary.

At one point during the call, the woman repeatedly told Carrot Top to “stay awake” before telling dispatchers, “He’s passing out now.” She also noted that his legs were hanging in the pool, making it hard for her to move him.

Carrot Top Is Awake and Recovering in the Hospital

Paramedics rushed Carrot Top to a nearby hospital, where he remains “under close medical care,” his rep Jami Schlicher told Page Six on Sunday.

“He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him,” Schlicher told the outlet.

Schlicher also shared that Carrot Top is starting to return to his usual self, joking with the medical staff as he recovers.

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” she added.

Carrot Top has been reading messages of support from fans, which “meant a great deal to him during his recovery,” according to his rep.

“Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected,” Schlicher noted.

Fans took to the comments to show their love and support for Carrot Top during this difficult time.

One fan commented, “You are loved and appreciated by so many! I wish you strength and recovery!”

Another wrote, “Keep your head up brother! You’re loved and still one of the sickest comics to ever hit the stage, so don’t give up on yourself!”

Someone shared, “Scott, you’ve got the world cheering for you. Don’t let your light dim. We love you!”

A commenter added, “Glad you’re still here, the world needs more people like you, not fewer,” while another chimed in, “Remember how much you are appreciated! The world needs your humor!”

Carrot Top reportedly attempted to end his life on Friday in his Las Vegas home before being rushed to a local hospital.