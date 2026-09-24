Kaia Gerber Faces More Heartbreak After Brother Presley Gerber’s Passing

Kaia Gerber is facing another difficult loss just days after the passing of her brother, Presley Gerber, as friends rally around her to help find her missing cat, according to TMZ.

Influencer Jake Shane, actor Lewis Pullman and director Carissa Gallo were spotted in Kaia’s Hollywood Hills neighborhood searching for her pet, Tony.

The group also put up posters around the area asking residents to help locate the missing feline.

What We Know About Her Missing Cat

The flyers identify Tony as a “LOST CAT” and say he was last seen Tuesday. A reward is being offered for information that leads to his safe return. The posters also note that Tony wears a tracker around his neck, which could help identify him if he is found.

In photos from the search, Gallo was also seen carrying what appeared to be a large envelope addressed to Kaia.

The friends’ efforts come as Kaia, 25, is dealing with the recent passing of her older brother, Presley. Shane has already been seen visiting the Gerber family’s residence in the days following Presley’s death.

In addition, George Clooney was spotted at Kaia’s home as well. Clooney is a longtime friend of the family who has launched businesses with her father.

Per the Daily Mail, he was referred to as “Uncle George.”

“George would spend hours talking to Presley,” a source told the outlet. “George is the nicest guy in the world and would do anything to help Rande’s family.”

Presley’s death came after he had entered a sober living facility, although details surrounding his passing remain limited. Reports have described his death as occurring after a cardiac arrest, while the circumstances continue to be investigated.

Kaia and Presley Had a Very Close Relationship

Kaia and Presley were the children of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The siblings grew up together in Malibu, California, and maintained a particularly close relationship throughout their lives.

“Kaia and Presley were insanely close,” a source recently told Page Six. “I don’t know how she’s going to go on without him.”

The source said Kaia has been taking the loss “very, very hard,” describing the siblings as exceptionally close.

“They were way more than brother and sister,” the insider said. “She is heartbroken. They were like best friends.”

Their bond was also visible publicly. In 2018, Presley had his younger sister’s name tattooed on his arm. The siblings also shared an interest in modeling, following in the footsteps of their famous mother.

Kaia and Presley attended events together throughout the years, occasionally appearing alongside each other on red carpets and at fashion events.

Now, Kaia’s friends appear to be providing support in the aftermath of her brother’s passing, including helping her search for Tony.

The search for the cat adds another emotional challenge for Kaia and her loved ones during an already difficult period. Tony’s posters specifically point out his tracker, giving those searching for him an important way to identify the pet.

For now, Kaia’s friends are focused on helping bring Tony home as she continues to navigate the loss of her brother and longtime companion.