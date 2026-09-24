BravBros Praise ‘RHONY’ Season 16 Newcomers: ‘We Got Something Here’

“The Real Housewives of New York City” introduced several new faces for Season 16, and BravBros hosts Steel Russell and Shooter are already impressed.

During their recap of Episode 3, Russell and Shooter shared their early thoughts on the revamped ensemble and singled out newcomers Daisy Toye, Hailey Glassman and Erica Kogan as promising additions.

Three episodes into the season, Russell believes the new cast members are helping the latest version of “RHONY” establish its identity.

“I do genuinely think there’s a good show in here,” Russell said. “And that’s a testament to the newbies. I think that they are good at this.”

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BravBros Are Excited About the New ‘RHONY’ Women

Russell and Shooter have found different reasons to be interested in each newcomer.

While discussing Glassman, the hosts said they enjoyed seeing more of her personality as the show explored her background and personal life.

Russell said Glassman has “already shown us so much of her personality” and demonstrated how she could fit into the ensemble.

“I’m excited for her moving forward,” he said.

Although the hosts had questions about some details of the story Glassman shared about her past tabloid attention, Russell said that history was not what made him interested in watching her.

Instead, he wanted to see what she could bring to the show as a Housewife.

Erica Kogan Surprises the BravBros Hosts

Kogan also earned positive reviews after Episode 3 offered a closer look at her home life.

The hosts discussed her marriage and extraordinary wealth, including references to her family having access to a private island.

Despite the lifestyle, Russell said he found Kogan surprisingly approachable on screen.

“There is a relatability to her which I would never say about a billionaire, but she does seem kind of normal,” he said.

The episode also explored Kogan and her husband’s surrogacy journey. The hosts enjoyed watching the couple interact and said their scenes made them interested in learning more about their relationship.

Russell was particularly interested in seeing Kogan navigate a lifestyle dramatically different from the one she grew up with.

“You don’t get that a lot with billionaires,” he said. “So, I’m excited to see her character arc on this season.”

He added that Kogan “might be a good Housewife.”

Daisy Toye Continues to Make an Impression

Toye rounded out the trio of newcomers the hosts highlighted.

Earlier in the recap, Russell described Toye as “awesome” while also calling Glassman “very, very enjoyable.”

By the time the hosts discussed Kogan, their enthusiasm for the newcomers had become one of their biggest reasons for remaining optimistic about the season.

“You look at Daisy, you look at Hailey, and you look at Erica, all new, and you’re like, ‘Okay, we got something here,’” Russell said.

The hosts are still waiting to see how the entire ensemble settles into its new dynamic, but the newcomers have given them a reason to keep watching.

With Toye, Glassman and Kogan each bringing something different to the group, BravBros believes the revamped “RHONY” cast may have found three promising additions.