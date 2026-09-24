Kelsey Anderson Reveals Why Her 2027 Wedding Plans With Joey Graziadei Are on Hold

Bachelor Nation can’t wait for Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s wedding. After the couple met and fell in love, and later got engaged on season 28 of “The Bachelor,” they decided to take things slow when it came to their wedding. However, the couple has since revealed that they plan to say “I do” in Louisiana, Anderson’s home state, in 2027.

As the former “Dancing with the Stars” champion and Anderson continue nailing down vendors and all the things wedding-day related, Anderson recently revealed that plans have now been “paused.” Although that may sound troubling to some fans, there’a good reason behind it.

Kelsey Anderson Shares Her & Joey Graziadei’s Wedding Plans Are ‘Paused’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson attend TikTok Awards US 2025 at Hollywood Palladium on December 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Since nailing down a wedding date in 2027, “The Bachelor” stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson have joyfully been sharing how wedding planning has been going in interviews and on social media. However, speaking with Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 23, Anderson revealed that planning has been “paused” after it was revealed that Graziadei will be on the newest season of “The Traitors.”

Graziadei and the rest of “The Traitors” cast will be in Scotland as the series films, and unfortunately, won’t have their phones either.

“We locked in our welcome party venue, which was so exciting. We did it right before Joey left for The Traitors,” Anderson noted. “But now we’re kind of paused because Joey is filming [and has] no phone access.”

Thankfully, Anderson said that she and Graziadei already got “so much done” before he left and will have to finalize a few “nitty-gritty things” as the wedding date approaches.

In July, the couple shared on Instagram that they were sending out save-the-dates and revealed that they would be getting married in Louisiana. “We checked out a lot of venues, but we ultimately decided on Louisiana because it felt the most right for us. And we incorporated that in our save the date,” Grazadei said.

That same month, Graziadei revealed on a red carpet what he and Anderson had already nailed down for their wedding. “I won’t say where we’re going to go, but we’ve got the photographer figured out. We’ve got the videographer figured out. We got the location figured out. We got the date figured out,” he said.

Anderson Reveals Graziadei Had ‘Jitters’ Going into ‘The Traitors’

Anderson also told Us Weekly about Graziadei’s mindset going into “The Traitors.” She admitted that the reality star “had little jitters” because, going into the Scotland castle, contestants “don’t know if you’re a Traitor or a Faithful going into it. You don’t know until you get there at the round table.”

However, before he left, she tried to “instill in him a lot of confidence,” reminding him that he won one of the most challenging reality shows, “Dancing With the Stars,” and also joked, “you won The Bachelor, pretty much, because you got me. So it’s like, [you’ve done] two. This is the third. You got it.’”

According to Peacock, the season 6 cast of “The Traitors” is filled with well-known reality TV stars, including the show’s usual mix of “Real Housewives” stars. Bronwyn Newport, Cynthia Bailey, and Gizelle Bryant will all be conspiring in the castle, as will Bravo’s “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover and “Next Gen NYC” star Emira D’ Spain. Other notable reality stars also include “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and “Love Island USA” star JaNa Craig.