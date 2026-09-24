‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jenny Slatten’s Family Shares Difficult ALS Update as Sumit Becomes Her Main Caregiver

Jenny Slatten is facing another difficult stage in her battle with ALS, with a new update revealing that her strength and ability to communicate have continued to decline as husband Sumit Singh remains by her side.

Jenny, 68, and Sumit, 38, shared the update via their official GoFundMe account, which was created to help cover her medical expenses.

“Jenny continues to be getting weaker by the day,” the update said. The family said Jenny is currently taking two ALS medications, edaravone and riluzole, and that the treatment has left her feeling tired. She is also taking vitamin B12, magnesium and melatonin.

Jenny Slatten Is Now Struggling to Speak

The update offered a particularly difficult glimpse into how much Jenny’s speech has changed.

“Jenny hardly speaks now as she feels no one can understand her,” the post said, adding that Sumit increasingly speaks on his wife’s behalf and has become her primary caregiver.

The couple has seen about five neurologists and speech therapists over the past several months, according to the post. Jenny is also expected to try acupuncture soon as they continue looking for ways to support her mobility and energy.

The family cited encouraging research involving acupuncture and holistic care, though the post did not identify specific studies.

Jenny Is Taking Medication to Slow ALS Progression

Edaravone and riluzole are both approved treatments for ALS. Mayo Clinic notes that available ALS treatments cannot reverse existing damage, but some can slow symptom progression or functional decline. The latest post said donations have helped Jenny pay for medications, appointments and other out-of-pocket medical costs while she remains in India.

“Please continue to pray for Jenny,” the family wrote while thanking supporters for their continued help.

Sumit Previously Said Jenny Was Losing Strength

The update follows an emotional video shared in late August in which Jenny was already having difficulty speaking.

When Sumit asked whether she wanted to say anything, Jenny responded, “No, I can’t talk.”

Sumit said at the time that ALS was increasingly affecting her speech, walking and balance. He also described weakness around her neck and spine that made it harder for her to stay steady while moving.

Jenny was diagnosed with ALS in December 2025 after symptoms began about a year earlier. Her first warning signs included choking while drinking water, difficulty swallowing pills and changes in her speech. Her father also died from ALS.

Jenny and Sumit Have Been Seeking More Treatment Options

The couple has also been trying to travel to the United States for additional medical support, but Sumit has faced visa hurdles.

In their August update, Sumit said Jenny did not want to make the trip without him because they feared her declining health could eventually leave them separated indefinitely.

For now, Sumit remains Jenny’s main caregiver as they continue medical appointments, treatment and speech therapy in India.

Their latest message ended with gratitude for the people helping them through an increasingly difficult stretch: “Thank you for your continued care and support of our Jenny.”