Jeff Lewis Says He’s ‘Going Home’ Ahead of ‘Still Flipping Out’ Premiere

Jeff Lewis will officially return to Bravo after an almost 10-year hiatus on September 28, when his new show, “Still Flipping Out,” premieres. Ahead of his highly anticipated return, the “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM host is dishing on what fans can expect, comparing his reality TV comeback to a homecoming.

Jeff Lewis Discusses ‘Still Flipping Out’

Getty Jeff Lewis

Bravo Insider interviewed Lewis ahead of the “Still Flipping Out” premiere. The famed house flipper was first asked how he felt about being back on Bravo, and he admitted he would need to reflect after the series was finally unveiled.

According to the 56-year-old, “I don’t really know yet. Because the show hasn’t aired and I haven’t really gone to any events as Bravo talent.”

He continued, “It is going to be like going home or going back. You know, it feels like a high school reunion is what it feels like. So I’m excited about it. But I don’t really know yet until after it’s aired and I’m back in that again. So we’ll see.”

Bravo Has Released an Extended First Look At ‘Still Flipping Out’

Play

Bravo released an eight-minute extended first look at “Still Flipping Out” on September 23. The clip begins with him sitting down and speaking to a producer and being asked to say, “I’m back on Bravo, did you miss me?” which he refuses in classic Lewis fashion.

After that, as footage from the show plays, he says, “It’s been eight years since ‘Flipping Out’ ended,” then discusses his previous success flipping houses before adding, “the design business is still a stream of income, but now I have streams of income from doing other things.”

The teaser then shows the “Still Flipping Out” star at work at SiriusXM, where he hosts “Jeff Lewis Live” on “Radio Andy.” Here, the trailer introduces fans to the “Chomps,” or co-hosts of his radio show, as well as various appearances from celebrities such as Crystal Kong Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, and more.

Naturally, the trailer also features Lewis “flipping out,” as he was known to do in the original series, even as he claims to be “calmer.” He then said, “Yes, I still flip out. I think it’s less frequent.”

Jeff Lewis Also Spoke About His Home Flipping Career

Play

After that, he was asked for an update on his home-flipping career, and the Bravo legend admitted the market hasn’t been the best.

Lewis said, “Prices are high, but homes aren’t moving. So it’s a little hard, I think, right now to flip. I mean, it’s not impossible. You can still do it. But it’s not as easy. I feel like you have to be very experienced and know what you’re doing.

And also account for the fact that there could be a little bit of depreciation, or the prices might come down a little bit. You have to beat a new path for that.”

Regarding his personal experience in the industry, he shared, “But for me, I think now it’s a little different because I can hold it if I need to. I’ll still buy, but I want to rent it for a year or two or three until I can ensure the number that I want. So I just think you kind of have to know what you’re doing. I don’t think now is a good time for somebody who’s never done it before to get into it.”