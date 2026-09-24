Lupita Nyong’o Dazzles as She Makes Exciting Basketball Team Investment Announcement

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has made a major announcement about investing in a basketball team.

Nyong’o, 43, is known best for her Oscar-winning turn in 2013’s “12 Years a Slave,” for playing Maz Kanata in three “Star Wars” movies, playing Nakia in both of Marvel’s “Black Panther” instalments, and for playing Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra in Christopher Nolan’s 2026 epic “The Odyssey.” However, she’s now stepping out of her comfort zone and into the world of sport.

The star took to social media to make the exciting announcement to her fans and followers.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Investing in Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder

Lupita Nyong’o shared her exciting announcement with the 11.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

The actress, who has Kenyan, Mexican, and American citizenship, has invested in the Kenyan basketball team Nairobi City Thunder — and she looks fabulously fashionable in a stylish team jacket, short skirt, and high heels celebrating the news, doing a tunnel walk in a 9-second clip.

Nyong’o’s caption on her post begins, “Taking a tunnel walk to celebrate that I’m an investor in the @nairobicity_thunder! The Nairobi City Thunder are the first Kenyan team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (@thebal), and I’m pumped and proud to be behind them. TWENDE! ⚡️💥”

Her caption concludes, “Big weekend ahead with the start of the KNBL Finals! Wishing everyone on and off the court a great time!! 🏀🇰🇪🌍 #WeAreThunder.”

The 2002 cover of the 1984 Kurtis Blow track “Basketball” by Lil’ Bow Wow featuring Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous, and Fundisha appropriately plays over the post.

It’s undoubtedly intriguing news. It will be interesting to see whether the investment of a huge Hollywood star makes any difference to the fortunes of the Nairobi City Thunder, who already appear to be on the rise, per Nyong’o’s caption.

Nyong’o’s fans and followers seem delighted with the news and took to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Fans Welcome Nyong’o to Nairobi City Thunder & Praise Her Look

Getty Lupita Nyong’o.

The comments section of Lupita Nyong’o’s post is teeming with messages. They range from fans of the Nairobi City Thunder welcoming her to the team to messages from her fans praising her look.

The official account of the Nairobi City Thunder commented, “Now THAT’S a tunnel walk! ⚡️Welcome to the Thunder family, Lupita. TWENDE! 🧡”

Another follower wrote, “Rep it legend! Rep it. 🔥🔥”

A fan of the Nairobi City Thunder said, “Welcome to the family!”

Someone else called Nyong’o, “The baddest in the world 😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“What a cool look🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿,” posted another Instagram user.

Somebody else proclaimed, “That’s a great tunnel walk! 🧡”

“You supporting NCT with your platform & investing in them is inspiring. Love to see it 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” noted one appreciative fan.

Last but not least, one individual commented, “Legs for days! ❤️🔥”

Nyong’o’s only acting credit this year has been the aforementioned “The Odyssey.” Her only confirmed upcoming project is the sports drama movie “Strawweight.”

We look forward to seeing her new work and wish her all the very best with her new basketball venture.

Lupita Nyong’o’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.