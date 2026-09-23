Daniella Karagach Is Blown Away By The Reaction To Her ‘DWTS’ Partner Ezra Frech

Daniella Karagach has appeared on seven seasons of “Dancing with the Stars” but has never seen a reaction as spectacular as the audience’s reaction to athlete Ezra Frech.

“[It’s] insane,” the season 30 winner gushed to Entertainment Weekly after she and her partner came joint top of the leaderboard. “I haven’t felt that in years, truly, I haven’t seen the crowd like that.”

“I’m being totally honest with you. I have not heard that in years,” she candidly added.

Daniella Karagach Had Chills After Finishing Her Performance With Ezra Frech

On Tuesday night, Danielle Karagach danced a cha-cha with Paralympian Ezra Frech to Flo Rida’s “Low.” When the pair finished their lively dance, the whole audience erupted in cheers and applause.

“There was a point, right when we finished the dance and I was laying on the floor, and the crowd was cheering,” Frech explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I [just] got chills thinking about it. It was so loud I felt my body vibrating. I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ It was so awesome.”

Ezra received a score of 21 out of 30, putting him in a three-way tie for first place this week alongside actress Jenna Dewan and figure skater Amber Glenn.

“What the Frech, man!” Carrie Ann Inaba exclaimed following his performance. “You demand us to watch and you demand excellence of yourself.”

The athlete, who was born without most of his left leg and several fingers on his left hand, also took a moment to thank the disabled community for their continued support of him.

“I love you guys. Thank you for the support, thank you for the love,” he said. “I feel so honored to represent you guys on such a beautiful stage like “Dancing With the Stars”, I hope I can keep making you guys proud.”

After the performance, the athlete told E! how “elated” he was with the “fun” dance, although admitted he was just happy the couple completed it as there were “so many steps.£

How Ezra Frech Became The ‘DWTS’ Frontrunner

This week, on Viral Hits Night, Ezra Frech has become the favorite to win Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

After the first week of the competition, Maura Higgins was ahead of the Kalshi ratings. Harry Shum Jr was in second place and Jenna Dewan in third place.

Frech has moved up from fourth place into first, with a 26% chance of winning wth Higgins moving to second favorite.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.