Johnny Depp Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance & Shows Off Playful Personality as He Bites Into the Scenery

Johnny Depp is a veteran Hollywood actor, but he seldom makes red carpet appearances these days. However, he attended an after-party at the Park MGM for his rum brand, Three Hearts, on Saturday, September 26, during the four-day event, Drink Las Vegas, Page Six reports.

Johnny Depp Shows Off Playful Personality

Depp posed for photos in front of a backdrop of faux greenery, which looked beautiful. He wore black trousers, a collared shirt, a vest, and a blazer, and accessorized with a wide-brimmed brown hat, statement rings, black shoes, sunglasses, and a neck scarf. He looked stylish and happy. At one point, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star also turned toward the backdrop and pretended to eat it. The moment highlighted Depp’s playful personality.

Footage from Depp’s outing was shared on social media by TMZ, and fans have remarked on his appearance. Reactions on X include, “i mean hes done weirder things for a role but this one was purely for himself and honestly thats kind of iconic,” “love his humor,” and “Well, he’s definitely not boring.”

“Legend,” another fan shared. While others remarked on how Depp was looking like the late music icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Depp has had an incredible career that has spanned decades, with some of his most memorable performances from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. He also gave notable performances in “Sweeney Todd,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Transcendence,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Public Enemies,” and “The Tourist.”

Johnny Depp’s Impressive Career

Getty Johnny Depp attends the Closing Night event at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025

Depp has made comments on his career before, telling Details in 2014 of his feelings about his work. “First, I reached a point where I cared so much and was so diligent in terms of approaching the work,” Depp said, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “Then, you get to where you care so (expletive) much that it gets goddamn beleaguering, you know?” He revealed how this change in his mindset helped him approach new roles because now he is “game to try anything.”

He also discussed the pressures of studios expecting films to make multi-millions, comparing himself to a “dog at the track.” He continued, “They expect you to live up to some race you happened to be in and won accidentally,” he said. “From that first second, you’re nothing more than a commodity. They have expectations of another ‘Pirates.’”

Depp is multi-talented, and he showed off his artistic skills when he unveiled a sculpture at the Turkish art fair, Contemporary Istanbul, from September 22 until September 27. The sculpture titled “The Bunnyman” was described by Deadline as being “half-human, half-rabbit guardian carrying a ‘sword of truth.’”

Of his art, the actor revealed how his son, Jack Depp, had inspired it. “When people see the painting I did — The Bunnyman — they always ask the same question: where did it come from? Some character that Jack had scribbled, beautiful scribbles into that shape, that image, reminded me of a kind of recurrent dream that I had as a child, probably around Jack’s age, five, six…” he shared.