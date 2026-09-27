‘Star Wars’ Seeks The Help Of ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts For It’s Upcoming Movie

“Star Wars” appears to have found the filmmaker for its next major big-screen chapter. The new project could also push the franchise deeper into the era that follows “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The movie is still in development, and so many details remain under wraps. However, reports indicate that work is moving forward on what could be the first film in a larger series.

The choice of director also brings someone familiar with the galaxy back into the fold. He has already helped create one Disney+ adventure and now looks set to make the jump into a theatrical “Star Wars” project.

Jon Watts Already Knows His Way Around The Galaxy

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Jon Watts attends the photocall for “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” in Trafalgar Square on November 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Jon Watts is set to direct Lucasfilm’s next “Star Wars” movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Simon Kinberg is writing the project, which is reportedly being developed as the first film in a new trilogy. Lucasfilm has not yet officially announced the project, and it reportedly remains in development, with no formal green light from Disney.

Watts is best known for directing Tom Holland’s first three “Spider-Man” movies. His Marvel run included “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the multiverse blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Those familiar with his work know that this latest gig won’t be his first experience with “Star Wars.” Watts co-created “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” with Christopher Ford and also directed episodes of the Disney+ series.

“Skeleton Crew” followed a group of children who became lost in the galaxy after making a mysterious discovery on their homeworld. Jude Law starred as Jod Na Nawood, with the adventure unfolding during the New Republic era.

Watts previously revealed that he first pitched the idea while working on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He eventually teamed with Ford to create the series, which drew inspiration from the kind of young-adventure stories associated with “E.T.” and “The Goonies.”

Simon Kinberg Is Building The Next ‘Star Wars’ Chapter

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Simon Kinberg attends the Premiere of Apple TV’s “Sugar” Season 2 at Hammer Museum on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kinberg’s involvement is another major connection to the franchise. Long before this new movie entered development, he helped create and executive produce the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.”

He also wrote the “Rebels” premiere, “Spark of Rebellion,” and worked closely with Lucasfilm as the show developed its central characters and story. Kinberg said at the time that he had originally joined Lucasfilm to work on movies before becoming involved with the animated series. Now, reports say his new films could move the main saga beyond the events of “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Early reports have also linked Daisy Ridley’s Rey to the developing story, but Lucasfilm has not officially announced her for Watts’ movie. A previous report from Knight Edge Media claimed Rey could appear in a smaller role while new characters take the lead.

The outlet also reported that Lucasfilm was looking at relatively unknown actors for those new roles. Those details, however, have not been confirmed by the studio.

Lucasfilm Already Has Another Big Movie On The Way

Watts’ movie isn’t the only theatrical “Star Wars” project on the Lucasfilm roster. “Star Wars: Starfighter,” directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, is already scheduled to arrive on Memorial Day weekend in 2027.

Gosling will play Kade Auberon in the film, which Lucasfilm has described as a new adventure. Production began in the United Kingdom in 2025.

That makes the developing Watts project part of a growing return to theatrical “Star Wars” projects. The franchise spent several years concentrating heavily on Disney+ series after “The Rise of Skywalker” closed out the sequel trilogy in 2019.

There is still plenty that Lucasfilm has not revealed. The new project currently has no official title, release date, confirmed cast, or production start.